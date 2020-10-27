Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

STUART, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2020 of $22.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $27.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.67%, tangible book value per share increased to $15.57 and Tier 1 capital increased to 16.8%.

For the third quarter of 2020, return on average tangible assets was 1.20%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 11.35%, and the efficiency ratio was 61.65%, compared to 1.37%, 13.47%, and 50.11%, respectively, in the prior quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 was 1.38%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.06%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 54.82%, compared to 1.33%, 13.09%, and 49.60%, respectively, in the prior quarter.

Dennis S. Hudson, III, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "We delivered another quarter of disciplined performance. Tangible book value per share grew 12% on an annualized basis, and the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio increased to 10.67%. I am incredibly proud of the Seacoast team's ability to adapt quickly, overcoming the challenges presented by the pandemic operating environment. The team has provided highly competitive service through our bankers, call center, retail branches, and digital products and is consistently winning new customer relationships."

Hudson added, "I am also excited to welcome the Freedom Bank team and their customers to the Seacoast franchise. St. Petersburg is an outstanding, growing business community. I look forward to the combined organization driving growth in that important market in the years to come."

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and Chief Operating Officer, said, "Our longstanding commitment to maintaining a fortress balance sheet with robust capital levels has positioned us with a solid foundation for operating in the pandemic environment. We continue to support our communities while maintaining strict underwriting standards, and carefully navigating the economy's uncertain outlook. Our results in the quarter highlighted innovative agility from our mortgage banking team and continued growth in assets under management by our wealth management group. Our focus on driving interchange income has resulted in performance that outpaces pre-pandemic levels. We are operating from a position of strength and are well-positioned when compared to peers to take advantage of opportunities that will materialize in the years ahead."

Paycheck Protection Program Impact on the Quarter



Fees earned by Seacoast to originate Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, net of loan-specific costs, totaled $17.2 million, and are deferred and recognized as an adjustment to yield over time. At the end of the second quarter of 2020, we expected that the PPP forgiveness process would begin quickly, with a significant proportion of loans forgiven within nine months of origination. By the end of the third quarter of 2020, the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) had not processed any forgiveness applications. Changes by the SBA including streamlining of the forgiveness process are still being considered. As a result of the SBA delays, we have changed from the accelerated fee recognition schedule used in the second quarter of 2020, and have begun recognizing fees on a schedule aligned with the full contractual maturity of the loans. This resulted in only $0.2 million in PPP fees recognized in the third quarter compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter. The uncertainty in the SBA's forgiveness process may result in significant variability of fee recognition in future periods. This is only a timing issue and does not affect the total fee income Seacoast will recognize of $17.2 million. If the contractual term, rather than an accelerated term, had been used to recognize fees since the inception of the PPP program, PPP fee income in each of the second and third quarters of 2020 would have been $2.1 million. If early forgiveness does not occur, we expect to recognize approximately $2.1 million in each of the next six quarters.

Acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company

In August 2020, Seacoast completed the acquisition of Fourth Street Banking Company (“Fourth Street”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Freedom Bank, which added $303 million in loans and $330 million in deposits. The acquisition supports Seacoast’s growing presence in the attractive St. Petersburg MSA. Consolidation activities and related expenses are mostly complete.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $22.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $25.1 million, or $0.47, for the prior quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $48.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $71.6 million, or $1.38, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income 1 was $27.3 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $25.5 million, or $0.48, for the prior quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted net income 1 was $58.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $77.8 million, or $1.50, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

totaled $16.9 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 13%, compared to the prior quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest income was $46.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2020 included the following: The total ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.60% at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 1.80% at September 30, 2020 compared to 1.76% at June 30, 2020. Seacoast recorded a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $0.8 million, the result of a decline in Seacoast-originated loan balances during the quarter, offset by an increase related to acquired loans. An allowance for loans acquired with indications of credit deterioration since origination is recorded through purchase accounting with no impact on the provision. In addition, Seacoast recorded a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter.

of $0.8 million, the result of a decline in Seacoast-originated loan balances during the quarter, offset by an increase related to acquired loans. An allowance for loans acquired with indications of credit deterioration since origination is recorded through purchase accounting with no impact on the provision. In addition, Seacoast recorded a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.8 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.2 million in the prior quarter. Noninterest expense was $51.7 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 22%, compared to the prior quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $141.9 million, an increase of $19.2 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Changes from the second quarter of 2020 consisted of the following: Salaries and wages increased by $2.9 million, or 14%, of which $0.6 million was merger-related. In the second quarter of 2020, higher loan production driven by the PPP program resulted in higher deferrals of related salary expenses in that quarter, impacting the quarter over quarter comparison by $2.9 million. Commission expenses were higher due to increased production volume by the mortgage banking group, offset by lower temporary staffing costs associated with our call center. Employee benefits increased by $0.6 million, or 18%, primarily the result of higher health insurance costs. Seacoast maintains a self-funded health insurance plan, and low claims activity resulting from pandemic-related restrictions in the second quarter resulted in lower costs in the second quarter. In the third quarter, as government-mandated restrictions on access to healthcare providers eased, claims activity returned. We expect claims to normalize in the coming quarter. Higher occupancy expenses are the result of the consolidation of the existing St. Petersburg branch upon acquisition of Freedom Bank. Charges include a lease termination fee of $0.3 million and the write-off of $0.2 million in leasehold improvements. This consolidation is expected to result in $0.5 million in ongoing annual savings. Further consolidation activity is expected in 2021. Data processing costs increased by $2.1 million, or 51%, including $1.9 million in merger-related costs associated with data conversion. Furniture and equipment increased by $0.2 million, or 16%, reflecting the impact of equipment disposals associated with the Freedom Bank acquisition. Marketing expense increased by $0.5 million, or 52%, the result of increased investment to capture the opportunity presented by dissatisfied business customers affected by unsatisfactory PPP execution by national banks. Legal and professional fees increased $0.7 million, which included an increase of $1.1 million in merger-related costs compared to the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by lower legal fees in the third quarter of 2020. FDIC assessments increased $0.2 million, or 78%, reflecting the return to standard assessment expense after full utilization of previous credits. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments increased $0.6 million, primarily associated with loan commitments acquired from Freedom Bank. Other expenses increased $0.8 million, or 20%, which reflected the impact of higher mortgage loan production-related expenses associated with higher production volumes and higher executive recruiting fees in the quarter.

was $51.7 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 22%, compared to the prior quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, noninterest expense was $141.9 million, an increase of $19.2 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Changes from the second quarter of 2020 consisted of the following: Seacoast recorded $7.0 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $7.2 million in the prior quarter. Tax impacts related to stock-based compensation were nominal each period.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of $8.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.1 billion. Book value per share was $19.91, and tangible book value per share was $15.57, compared to $19.45 and $15.11, respectively, on June 30, 2020. This resulted in annualized growth in tangible book value per share of 12% compared to June 30, 2020.

totaled $1.5 billion on September 30, 2020, an increase of $291.1 million compared to June 30, 2020. Purchases during the quarter were primarily in government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities with an average yield of 1.31%. Loans totaled $5.9 billion on September 30, 2020, an increase of $86.0 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding loans acquired from Freedom Bank and PPP loans originated in the third quarter, loans outstanding declined by $231 million compared to June 30, 2020. The decline resulted from the Company's continuing strict underwriting and conservative credit posture, given the economic uncertainty, combined with lesser pipeline-building activities during the periods of government shutdown earlier in the year, and lower demand for credit facilities from business customers. Additionally, during the quarter, early payoffs of loans accelerated, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios. The Company acquired $309.2 million in loans from Freedom Bank, including $54.2 million in PPP loans and $35.2 million of loans on deferred payment status. Other loan originations were $346.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $901.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Commercial originations during the third quarter of 2020 were $88.2 million, compared to $106.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Originations in the third quarter reflect the Company's adherence to conservative underwriting guidelines in the current economic environment, lesser pipeline-building activities during the periods of government shutdown earlier in the year, and lower demand for credit facilities from business customers during the quarter. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market were $162.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $122.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The residential lending team has adapted quickly to heightened demand and has increased service levels to homebuyers, refinance customers, and local real estate professionals. As a result, the Company has recognized outsized growth in market share. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Consumer originations in the third quarter of 2020 were $62.3 million, compared to $58.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. PPP loan originations in the third quarter of 2020 were $8.3 million, compared to $590.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Seacoast provided borrowers financially impacted by the pandemic the ability to defer payments for periods ranging from three to six months. As of September 30, 2020, $702.7 million in loans were in payment deferral status, 97% of which are scheduled to resume regular payments in the fourth quarter of 2020. During the payment deferral period, Seacoast has generally continued to recognize interest income. An allowance for potentially uncollectible accrued interest totaled $0.4 million as of September 30, 2020, established with a corresponding charge to provision for credit losses.

totaled $5.9 billion on September 30, 2020, an increase of $86.0 million, or 1%, compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding loans acquired from Freedom Bank and PPP loans originated in the third quarter, loans outstanding declined by $231 million compared to June 30, 2020. The decline resulted from the Company's continuing strict underwriting and conservative credit posture, given the economic uncertainty, combined with lesser pipeline-building activities during the periods of government shutdown earlier in the year, and lower demand for credit facilities from business customers. Additionally, during the quarter, early payoffs of loans accelerated, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $456.6 million on September 30, 2020. Seacoast remains committed to maintaining strict and careful underwriting standards, given the continuing economic uncertainty. Commercial pipelines were $256.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $117.0 million as of the prior quarter end. Residential saleable pipelines were $149.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $94.7 million as of the prior quarter end. Retained residential pipelines were $33.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $13.2 million as of the prior quarter end. Consumer pipelines were $17.1 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $30.6 million as of the prior quarter-end. The decrease was the result of lower demand for HELOC products in the third quarter of 2020 as customers are using first mortgage refinancing as an economically beneficial alternative.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $456.6 million on September 30, 2020. Seacoast remains committed to maintaining strict and careful underwriting standards, given the continuing economic uncertainty. Total deposits were $6.9 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $248.1 million, or 4%, sequentially. The increase includes $330 million in deposits from Freedom Bank, partially offset by lower brokered time deposits balances. The overall cost of deposits declined to 24 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 from 31 basis points in the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of an increase in the proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits as well as lower costs on time deposits. We expect the cost of deposits to continue to decline in the fourth quarter. Total transaction accounts increased 37% year-over-year and, as a percentage of overall deposit funding, remained at 55%. Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased quarter-over-quarter $277.3 million, or 9%, to $3.5 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $133.3 million, or 6%, to $2.4 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) increased $28.9 million, or 5%, to $635.5 million. On September 30, 2020, average deposits per banking center were $136 million, compared to $133 million on June 30, 2020, and $118 million on September 30, 2019. We estimate 60% of funds from PPP originations remain in deposit accounts at Seacoast as of the end of the quarter.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans increased by $7.2 million to $37.2 million at September 30, 2020. Of the $7.2 million increase, $3.0 million was acquired from Freedom Bank. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.64% at September 30, 2020, 0.52% at June 30, 2020, and 0.52% at September 30, 2019.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $386,000, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. The Company does not have any purchased loan syndications, shared national credits, or mezzanine finance.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Company has not experienced any material increase in consumer or commercial line utilization .

or . Construc tion and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 30% and 176% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 34% and 188% respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 28% and 165%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

and remain well below regulatory guidance at 30% and 176% of total bank-level risk based capital, respectively, compared to 34% and 188% respectively, in the second quarter of 2020. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 28% and 165%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital. As the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unclear as the negative impact of COVID-19 continues and further fiscal stimulus is uncertain, Seacoast will remain vigilant in maintaining its conservative credit posture.

Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 16.8% from 16.4% at June 30, 2020, and 14.9% September 30, 2019. The total capital ratio was 17.9% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.9% at September 30, 2020.

increased to 16.8% from 16.4% at June 30, 2020, and 14.9% September 30, 2019. The was 17.9% and the was 11.9% at September 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.67% at September 30, 2020, compared to 10.19% at June 30, 2020 and 11.05% at September 30, 2019.

was 10.67% at September 30, 2020, compared to 10.19% at June 30, 2020 and 11.05% at September 30, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 totaled $309.6 million, an increase of $185.0 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast maintained a prudent liquidity position.

at September 30, 2020 totaled $309.6 million, an increase of $185.0 million from December 31, 2019, as Seacoast maintained a prudent liquidity position. At September 30, 2020, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.7 billion. $1.2 billion of debt securities and $646.1 million in residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 Gross Loans 5,858,029 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 Total Deposits 6,914,843 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 Net Interest Margin 3.40 % 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,301 53,308 52,284 52,081 51,935 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.11 % 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.20 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.61 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 11.35 13.47 0.95 14.95 14.73 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 10.67 10.19 10.68 11.05 11.05 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 15.57 $ 15.11 $ 14.42 $ 14.76 $ 14.30 Efficiency Ratio 61.65 % 50.11 % 59.85 % 48.36 % 48.62 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 27,336 $ 25,452 $ 5,462 $ 26,837 $ 27,731 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.50 0.48 0.10 0.52 0.53 Adjusted ROTA2 1.38 % 1.33 % 0.32 % 1.57 % 1.67 % Adjusted ROTCE2 13.06 13.09 2.86 14.19 15.30 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 54.82 49.60 53.55 47.52 48.96 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 2.24 2.11 2.46 2.11 2.21 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 994,690 $ 1,081,009 $ 965,097 $ 1,574,775 $ 1,303,010 Full-time equivalent employees 968 924 919 867 867 Number of ATMs 77 76 76 78 80 Full-service banking offices 51 50 50 48 48 Registered online users 121,620 117,273 113,598 109,684 107,241 Registered mobile devices 110,241 108,062 104,108 99,361 96,384 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Third Quarter Strategic Highlights



Capitalizing on Seacoast's Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

Digital adoption and usage remain strong. Registered mobile devices have increased 14% compared to the third quarter of 2019, while online users have increased 13% in the same time period. Growth is coming from both consumer and business customers utilizing the convenience of mobile and online channels.

In 2019, Seacoast enhanced the interactive voice response (IVR) system in our Florida-based Customer Support Center, which provides customers with secure, self-serve options and expedites call routing processes. This investment has provided scalability to our operations and has elevated the customer experience with shorter wait times and quicker access. Since the pandemic began, 50% of callers choose to utilize the IVR for routine service and information requests, and call center service levels remain high. Seacoast has partnered with a leading consumer insights firm to capture and analyze feedback from customers, which indicates a high level of satisfaction with the call center experience.

Approximately 50% of all deposit transactions were completed outside of the branch network for consumer and business customers, an increase of 9% over the same time period last year. Routine transactions continue to migrate from the branch network to lower cost channels.

Driving Improvements to Operations

As the Paycheck Protection Program begins to accelerate processing of loan forgiveness applications, Seacoast will leverage an automated solution aimed at streamlining the process for customers while integrating with its existing technology infrastructure. Customers will benefit from self-service and banker-led loan forgiveness solutions, which our customers will be able to choose from based on their individual needs and personal preferences. Initial beta testing is complete and the solution is now processing forgiveness applications.



Early in 2020, the residential lending team quickly adapted to heightened demand and increased service levels by leveraging the digital origination platform and transacting fully remote closings. Using Seacoast’s analytics-based marketing, the residential lending team also targeted opportunities identified through digital channels. These efforts resulted in approximately 20% of the third quarter originations and 20% of the pipeline at period end.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture



Prioritizing how we lead through strategic initiatives and streamlined decision making enables us to keep the customer at the center of everything we do and deliver greater value in every customer interaction.

In July, we welcomed Austen Carroll to Seacoast as EVP, Chief Lending Officer. In this role, Austen leads our commercial banking division, including treasury sales and operations. Austen is a well-known and highly regarded banker in the Southeast. Prior to joining Seacoast, Austen served as Chief Banking Officer for Ameris Bank where he was responsible for the oversight of core banking activities throughout the bank's footprint including Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and a majority of Georgia. He has achieved great success in his prior roles and will help accelerate the growth of our Commercial Banking business.

In August, Richard Raiford joined the Seacoast leadership team as EVP, Chief Credit Officer. Richard brings a wealth of experiences from large and well-respected institutions, which will add depth to our credit team, and position us for growth while maintaining our commitment to rigorous underwriting and credit monitoring standards. Prior to joining Seacoast, Richard served as Chief Credit Officer for East West Bank, and earlier in his career spent 28 years with JPMorgan Chase in a number of risk management, middle-market banking and investment banking leadership roles. David Houdeshell, who has served as Seacoast's Chief Credit Officer since 2010, has taken on the newly created role of EVP, Director of Credit Analytics and Policy, where he will continue to refine our differentiated credit analytics capabilities to support Seacoast's disciplined growth.

In October, Daniel "Dan" Hilken joined the bank's commercial banking team as regional market president in Central Florida. Dan brings 30 years of banking experience, leadership, and knowledge of the Central Florida marketplace, including from his most recent role as the Central Florida commercial banking leader at Wells Fargo. Dan will be focused on organic growth in this strategically important market for Seacoast.

Fourth Street Banking Company Acquisition

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and provide new opportunities for associates. The purchase of Fourth Street Banking Company, the holding company for Freedom Bank of St. Petersburg, in the third quarter of 2020 added experienced bankers in a growing market, further supporting sustainable, profitable growth. The acquisition increases Seacoast’s market share to the #2 Florida-based community bank in the attractive Tampa MSA.

OTHER INFORMATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 3Q'20 3Q'19 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 48,417 $ 71,563 Adjusted net income1 27,336 25,452 5,462 26,837 27,731 58,250 77,754 Net interest income2 63,621 67,388 63,291 61,846 61,027 194,300 182,107 Net interest margin2,3 3.40 % 3.70 % 3.93 % 3.84 % 3.89 % 3.67 % 3.95 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.11 % 1.27 % 0.04 % 1.54 % 1.49 % 0.84 % 1.41 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.20 1.37 0.11 1.66 1.61 0.93 1.53 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.38 1.33 0.32 1.57 1.67 1.04 1.59 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.24 2.11 2.46 2.11 2.21 2.26 2.37 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 8.48 9.96 0.29 11.04 10.73 6.32 10.48 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 11.35 13.47 0.95 14.95 14.73 8.71 14.63 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 13.06 13.09 2.86 14.19 15.30 9.80 15.20 Efficiency ratio5 61.65 50.11 59.85 48.36 48.62 57.15 52.85 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 54.82 49.60 53.55 47.52 48.96 52.64 52.05 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 21.06 17.00 18.84 18.30 19.53 18.96 18.64 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 10.67 10.19 10.68 11.05 11.05 10.67 11.05 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 87.83 88.48 93.02 90.71 88.35 89.60 88.70 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 85.77 87.40 90.81 93.44 88.36 85.77 88.36 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.91 $ 1.38 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.42 0.47 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.91 1.39 Adjusted earnings1 0.50 0.48 0.10 0.52 0.53 1.09 1.50 Book value per share common 19.91 19.45 18.82 19.13 18.70 19.91 18.70 Tangible book value per share 15.57 15.11 14.42 14.76 14.30 15.57 14.30 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES



Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 3Q'20 3Q'19 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 6,972 $ 7,573 $ 8,696 $ 8,500 $ 8,802 $ 23,241 $ 26,854 Nontaxable 125 121 122 130 131 368 425 Fees on PPP loans 161 4,010 — — — 4,171 — Interest on PPP loans 1,558 1,058 — — — 2,616 — Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 58,768 59,776 63,440 62,868 63,092 181,984 187,667 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 556 684 734 788 800 1,974 2,591 Total Interest Income 68,140 73,222 72,992 72,286 72,825 214,354 217,537 Interest on deposits 1,299 1,203 3,190 3,589 4,334 5,692 13,032 Interest on time certificates 2,673 3,820 4,768 5,084 6,009 11,261 16,692 Interest on borrowed money 665 927 1,857 1,853 1,534 3,449 5,955 Total Interest Expense 4,637 5,950 9,815 10,526 11,877 20,402 35,679 Net Interest Income 63,503 67,272 63,177 61,760 60,948 193,952 181,858 Provision for credit losses (845 ) 7,611 29,513 4,800 2,251 36,279 6,199 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 64,348 59,661 33,664 56,960 58,697 157,673 175,659 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,242 1,939 2,825 2,960 2,978 7,006 8,569 Interchange income 3,682 3,187 3,246 3,387 3,206 10,115 10,012 Wealth management income 1,972 1,719 1,867 1,579 1,632 5,558 4,773 Mortgage banking fees 5,283 3,559 2,208 1,514 2,127 11,050 4,976 Marine finance fees 242 157 146 338 152 545 715 SBA gains 252 181 139 576 569 572 1,896 BOLI income 899 887 886 904 928 2,672 2,770 Other 2,370 2,147 3,352 2,579 3,198 7,869 7,967 16,942 13,776 14,669 13,837 14,790 45,387 41,678 Securities gains (losses), net 4 1,230 19 2,539 (847 ) 1,253 (1,322 ) Total Noninterest Income 16,946 15,006 14,688 16,376 13,943 46,640 40,356 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 23,125 20,226 23,698 17,263 18,640 67,049 56,566 Employee benefits 3,995 3,379 4,255 3,323 2,973 11,629 10,374 Outsourced data processing costs 6,128 4,059 4,633 3,645 3,711 14,820 11,432 Telephone / data lines 705 791 714 651 603 2,210 2,307 Occupancy 3,858 3,385 3,353 3,368 3,368 10,596 10,916 Furniture and equipment 1,576 1,358 1,623 1,416 1,528 4,557 4,829 Marketing 1,513 997 1,278 885 933 3,788 3,276 Legal and professional fees 3,018 2,277 3,363 2,025 1,648 8,658 6,528 FDIC assessments 474 266 — — 56 740 881 Amortization of intangibles 1,497 1,483 1,456 1,456 1,456 4,436 4,370 Foreclosed property expense and net loss/(gain) on sale 512 245 (315 ) 3 262 442 48 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 756 178 46 — — 980 — Other 4,517 3,755 3,694 4,022 3,405 11,966 11,155 Total Noninterest Expense 51,674 42,399 47,798 38,057 38,583 141,871 122,682 Income Before Income Taxes 29,620 32,268 554 35,279 34,057 62,442 93,333 Income taxes 6,992 7,188 (155 ) 8,103 8,452 14,025 21,770 Net Income $ 22,628 $ 25,080 $ 709 $ 27,176 $ 25,605 $ 48,417 $ 71,563 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.91 $ 1.38 Net income basic 0.42 0.47 0.01 0.53 0.50 0.91 1.39 Cash dividends declared — — — — — — — Average diluted shares outstanding 54,301 53,308 52,284 52,081 51,935 53,325 51,996 Average basic shares outstanding 53,978 52,985 51,803 51,517 51,473 52,926 51,426





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 81,692 $ 84,178 $ 82,111 $ 89,843 $ 106,349 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 227,876 440,142 232,763 34,688 25,911 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 309,568 524,320 314,874 124,531 132,260 Time deposits with other banks 2,247 2,496 3,742 3,742 4,579 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,286,858 976,025 910,311 946,855 920,811 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 207,376 227,092 252,373 261,369 273,644 Total Debt Securities 1,494,234 1,203,117 1,162,684 1,208,224 1,194,455 Loans held for sale 73,046 54,943 29,281 20,029 26,768 Loans 5,858,029 5,772,052 5,317,208 5,198,404 4,986,289 Less: Allowance for credit losses (94,013 ) (91,250 ) (85,411 ) (35,154 ) (33,605 ) Net Loans 5,764,016 5,680,802 5,231,797 5,163,250 4,952,684 Bank premises and equipment, net 76,393 69,041 71,540 66,615 67,873 Other real estate owned 15,890 15,847 14,640 12,390 13,593 Goodwill 221,176 212,146 212,085 205,286 205,286 Other intangible assets, net 18,163 17,950 19,461 20,066 21,318 Bank owned life insurance 130,887 127,954 127,067 126,181 125,277 Net deferred tax assets 25,503 21,404 19,766 16,457 17,168 Other assets 156,717 153,993 145,957 141,740 129,384 Total Assets $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 2,400,744 $ 2,267,435 $ 1,703,628 $ 1,590,493 $ 1,652,927 Interest-bearing demand 1,385,445 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 Savings 655,072 619,251 554,836 519,152 528,214 Money market 1,457,078 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 Other time certificates 457,964 445,176 489,669 504,837 537,183 Brokered time certificates 381,028 572,465 597,715 472,857 458,418 Time certificates of more than $250,000 177,512 161,418 183,080 207,319 222,082 Total Deposits 6,914,843 6,666,783 5,887,499 5,584,753 5,673,141 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 89,508 92,125 64,723 86,121 70,414 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 35,000 135,000 265,000 315,000 50,000 Subordinated debt 71,295 71,225 71,155 71,085 71,014 Other liabilities 78,853 88,277 72,730 65,913 63,398 Total Liabilities 7,189,499 7,053,410 6,361,107 6,122,872 5,927,967 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,517 5,299 5,271 5,151 5,148 Additional paid in capital 854,188 811,328 809,533 786,242 784,661 Retained earnings 227,354 204,719 179,646 195,813 168,637 Treasury stock (7,941 ) (8,037 ) (7,422 ) (6,032 ) (6,079 ) 1,079,118 1,013,309 987,028 981,174 952,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 19,223 17,294 4,759 4,465 10,311 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,098,341 1,030,603 991,787 985,639 962,678 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 8,287,840 $ 8,084,013 $ 7,352,894 $ 7,108,511 $ 6,890,645 Common shares outstanding 55,169 52,991 52,709 51,514 51,482





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands) 3Q'20 2Q'20 1Q'20 4Q'19 3Q'19 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 1,112 $ 1,714 $ 1,316 $ 2,930 $ 2,106 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans 624 37 (343 ) 295 5 Total Net Charge-offs 1,736 1,751 973 3,225 2,111 Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.23 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans 0.04 — (0.03 ) 0.02 — Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.12 0.12 0.07 0.25 0.17 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 70,388 $ 73,587 $ 69,498 $ 34,573 $ 33,488 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 23,625 17,663 15,913 581 117 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 94,013 $ 91,250 $ 85,411 $ 35,154 $ 33,605 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,157,376 $ 4,315,892 $ 4,373,378 $ 4,317,919 $ 4,010,299 Acquired loans at end of period 1,061,853 879,710 943,830 880,485 975,990 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1 638,800 576,450 — — — Total Loans $ 5,858,029 $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.59 % 0.80 % 0.84 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.60 1.58 1.61 0.68 0.67 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.80 1.76 1.61 0.68 0.67 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 3.01 3.29 3.36 3.83 3.76 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 37,230 $ 30,051 $ 25,582 $ 26,955 $ 26,044 Other real estate owned 12,299 10,967 11,048 5,549 6,751 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 3,592 4,880 3,592 6,842 6,842 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 53,121 $ 45,898 $ 40,222 $ 39,346 $ 39,637 Restructured loans (accruing) $ 10,190 $ 10,338 $ 10,833 $ 11,100 $ 12,395 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.52 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.64 0.57 0.55 0.55 0.58 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loans 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Construction and land development $ 280,610 $ 298,835 $ 295,405 $ 325,113 $ 326,324 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,125,460 1,076,650 1,082,893 1,034,963 1,025,040 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,394,464 1,392,787 1,381,096 1,344,008 1,285,327 Residential real estate 1,393,396 1,468,171 1,559,754 1,507,863 1,409,946 Commercial and financial 833,083 757,232 796,038 778,252 722,286 Consumer 192,216 201,927 202,022 208,205 217,366 Paycheck Protection Program 638,800 576,450 — — — Total Loans $ 5,858,029 $ 5,772,052 $ 5,317,208 $ 5,198,404 $ 4,986,289 1Includes $54 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Freedom Bank





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 3Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'19 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,322,160 $ 6,972 2.11 % $ 1,135,698 $ 7,573 2.67 % $ 1,171,393 $ 8,802 3.01 % Nontaxable 23,570 157 2.67 19,347 152 3.14 21,194 164 3.09 Total Securities 1,345,730 7,129 2.12 1,155,045 7,725 2.68 1,192,587 8,966 3.01 Federal funds sold and other investments 239,511 556 0.92 433,626 684 0.63 84,705 800 3.75 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,242,776 58,854 4.47 5,304,381 59,861 4.54 4,945,953 63,138 5.06 PPP loans 618,088 1,719 1.11 424,171 5,068 4.81 — — — Total Loans 5,860,864 60,573 4.11 5,728,552 64,929 4.56 4,945,953 63,138 5.06 Total Earning Assets 7,446,105 68,258 3.65 7,317,223 73,338 4.03 6,223,245 72,904 4.65 Allowance for credit losses (92,151 ) (84,965 ) (33,997 ) Cash and due from banks 138,749 103,919 88,539 Premises and equipment 72,572 71,173 68,301 Intangible assets 228,801 230,871 227,389 Bank owned life insurance 129,156 127,386 125,249 Other assets 163,658 147,395 121,850 Total Assets $ 8,086,890 $ 7,913,002 $ 6,820,576 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,364,947 $ 330 0.10 % $ 1,298,639 $ 297 0.09 % $ 1,116,434 $ 1,053 0.37 % Savings 648,319 170 0.10 591,040 165 0.11 522,831 531 0.40 Money market 1,328,931 799 0.24 1,193,969 741 0.25 1,173,042 2,750 0.93 Time deposits 1,051,316 2,673 1.01 1,293,766 3,820 1.19 1,159,272 6,009 2.06 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 90,357 40 0.18 74,717 34 0.18 75,785 300 1.57 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 93,913 181 0.77 199,698 312 0.63 68,804 414 2.39 Other borrowings 71,258 444 2.48 71,185 581 3.28 70,969 820 4.58 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,649,041 4,637 0.40 4,723,014 5,950 0.51 4,187,137 11,877 1.13 Noninterest demand 2,279,584 2,097,038 1,626,269 Other liabilities 96,457 79,855 60,500 Total Liabilities 7,025,082 6,899,907 5,873,906 Shareholders' equity 1,061,807 1,013,095 946,670 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 8,086,890 $ 7,913,002 $ 6,820,576 Cost of deposits 0.24 % 0.31 % 0.73 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.76 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 63,621 3.40 % $ 67,388 3.70 % $ 61,027 3.89 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,203,877 $ 23,241 2.57 % $ 1,175,831 $ 26,854 3.05 % Nontaxable 20,895 461 2.94 23,935 533 2.97 Total Securities 1,224,772 23,702 2.58 1,199,766 27,387 3.04 Federal funds sold and other investments 253,635 1,974 1.04 89,084 2,591 3.89 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,254,089 182,239 4.63 4,875,975 187,808 5.15 PPP loans 348,407 6,787 2.60 — — — Total Loans 5,602,496 189,026 4.51 4,875,975 187,808 5.15 Total Earning Assets 7,080,903 214,702 4.05 6,164,825 217,786 4.72 Allowance for credit losses (78,067 ) (33,260 ) Cash and due from banks 111,019 93,171 Premises and equipment 70,451 69,700 Intangible assets 228,795 228,710 Bank owned life insurance 127,683 124,535 Other assets 145,827 128,016 Total Assets $ 7,686,611 $ 6,775,697 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,279,485 $ 1,461 0.15 % $ 1,088,605 $ 3,042 0.37 % Savings 588,913 683 0.15 512,399 1,593 0.42 Money market 1,217,627 3,548 0.39 1,170,494 8,397 0.96 Time deposits 1,165,194 11,261 1.29 1,097,308 16,692 2.03 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 78,755 241 0.41 117,077 1,206 1.38 Federal funds purchased and

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 180,893 1,460 1.08 115,337 2,164 2.51 Other borrowings 71,186 1,748 3.28 70,903 2,585 4.87 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 4,582,053 20,402 0.59 4,172,123 35,679 1.14 Noninterest demand 2,001,630 1,628,634 Other liabilities 79,821 62,123 Total Liabilities 6,663,504 5,862,880 Shareholders' equity 1,023,107 912,817 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 7,686,611 $ 6,775,697 Cost of deposits 0.36 % 0.72 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.38 % 0.77 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 194,300 3.67 % $ 182,107 3.95 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 1,973,494 $ 1,844,288 $ 1,336,352 $ 1,233,475 $ 1,314,102 Retail 322,559 314,723 271,916 246,717 241,734 Public funds 70,371 74,674 71,029 85,122 65,869 Other 34,320 33,750 24,331 25,179 31,222 Total Noninterest Demand 2,400,744 2,267,435 1,703,628 1,590,493 1,652,927 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 413,513 412,846 349,315 319,993 342,376 Retail 777,078 733,772 671,378 641,762 622,833 Public funds 194,854 221,528 213,500 219,977 150,246 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,385,445 1,368,146 1,234,193 1,181,732 1,115,455 Total transaction accounts Commercial 2,387,007 2,257,134 1,685,667 1,553,468 1,656,478 Retail 1,099,637 1,048,495 943,294 888,479 864,567 Public funds 265,225 296,202 284,529 305,099 216,115 Other 34,320 33,750 24,331 25,179 31,222 Total Transaction Accounts 3,786,189 3,635,581 2,937,821 2,772,225 2,768,382 Savings 655,072 619,251 554,836 519,152 528,214 Money market Commercial 634,697 586,416 487,759 494,803 513,477 Retail 613,532 579,126 572,785 553,075 583,917 Brokered 141,808 — — — — Public funds 67,041 67,350 63,834 60,485 61,468 Total Money Market 1,457,078 1,232,892 1,124,378 1,108,363 1,158,862 Brokered time certificates 381,028 572,465 597,715 472,857 458,418 Other time certificates 635,476 606,594 672,749 712,156 759,265 1,016,504 1,179,059 1,270,464 1,185,013 1,217,683 Total Deposits $ 6,914,843 $ 6,666,783 $ 5,887,499 $ 5,584,753 $ 5,673,141 Customer sweep accounts $ 89,508 $ 92,125 $ 64,723 $ 86,121 $ 70,414





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.



