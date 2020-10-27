GCC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and
Canada, today announced its results for the third quarter 2020.
Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS
- Mexico cement volumes increased 8.1%
- Consolidated net sales decreased 6.8%, to US$281.1 million
- EBITDA increased 3.7% to US$99.9 million, with a 35.5% EBITDA margin; a 3.6 percentage points increase
- Free cash flow totaled US$104.2 million, with a 104% conversion rate from EBITDA
- Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.61x as of September 2020
- Earnings per share increased 8.3% year-on-year, to US$0.1587
- A dividend of Ps. 0.94 per share was declared in the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 50% of it was paid on August 7, and the remaining dividend will be paid on January 11, 2021
KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Q3 20 vs. Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|9M 20 vs. 9M 19
|Net sales
|281.1
|301.7
|-6.8
|%
|705.3
|705.5
|0.0
|%
|Operating income before other expenses, net
|75.7
|69.7
|8.7
|%
|154.7
|123.2
|25.6
|%
|EBITDA*
|99.9
|96.4
|3.7
|%
|227.0
|205.6
|10.4
|%
|EBITDA margin
|35.5
|%
|31.9
|%
|32.2
|%
|29.1
|%
|Free cash flow**
|104.2
|90.6
|15.0
|%
|151.2
|54.1
|179.5
|%
|Net income
|52.6
|48.8
|7.8
|%
|102.2
|77.8
|31.4
|%
|Earnings per share (US$)***
|0.1587
|0.1466
|8.3
|%
|0.3082
|0.2339
|31.8
|%
*EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization
