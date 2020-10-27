Banc of California, Inc. Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering

Banc of California, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BANC), the holding company of Banc of California, N.A., today announced the pricing of its public offering of $85,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The price to the public for the Notes is 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. The Notes will mature on October 30, 2030. Interest on the Notes initially will accrue at a rate equal to 4.375% per annum from and including October 30, 2020 to, but excluding, October 30, 2025, payable semiannually in arrears. From and including October 30, 2025 to, but excluding, October 30, 2030 or the earlier redemption date, interest will accrue at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) (as defined in the Notes), plus a spread of 419.5 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company acted as the book-running manager and D.A. Davidson & Co. and Piper Sandler & Co. acted as co-managers for the Notes offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the possible redemption of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in one share of the Company’s 7.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, the possible redemption of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in one share of the Company’s 7.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, the possible repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, the maintenance of required regulatory capital and to support its future growth.

The offering of the Notes is being made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. The Company previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement (File No. 333-236001) and has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to the base prospectus contained in the registration statement for the Notes to which this communication relates. The Company will file a final prospectus supplement relating to the Notes. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and base prospectus in the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering.