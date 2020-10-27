Middleby Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced it will release 2020 third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 5 before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central time on November 5. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and entering conference code 4756758#. The conference call is also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com.

