Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $575 Million Initial Public Offering

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company founded by C. John Wilder, who is also the founder and Executive Chairman of Bluescape. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOAC may pursue a business combination in any industry, the Company intends to focus its search for a business that would benefit from the founders' experience acquiring and operating businesses in the energy infrastructure sector and related sectors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “BOAC”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 57,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "BOAC.U" commencing on October 28, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BOAC" and "BOAC WS," respectively.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as Joint Bookrunners. The initial public offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information visit www.bluescapegroup.com/spac.html

