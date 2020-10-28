Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”

The votes are in and kids have chosen Joseph R. Biden as the winner of Nickelodeon’s 2020 Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote.” Biden received 53% of the vote, followed by President Donald J. Trump with 47%. Almost 90,000 individuals cast their virtual ballot in Nick’s “Kids’ Vote” poll from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26. Kids Pick the President is an informal, non-scientific poll, with guidelines that allow for one vote to be counted per household device so that multiple children and individuals per residence may exercise their vote.

Nick News: Kids Pick the President (Graphic: Business Wire)

Nickelodeon statement on “Kids’ Vote” results: “Though kids are not of an age to vote, Kids Pick the President is a platform where their voices do count, and they deserve to be heard. And just as kids value honesty and fairness, so do we at Nickelodeon. Therefore, out of respect for kids everywhere and in the spirit of civic responsibility, we present the name of the winner based on votes cast fairly and within our stated guidelines of one vote counted per household device.”

Nickelodeon detected cheating on Wednesday, Oct. 21, when threads on online forums began discussing corrupting the Kids Pick the President site with fraudulent votes. Subsequently, more than 130,000 bot-generated votes were detected. Nickelodeon utilized a voter certification tool to identify these votes and to remove them, ensuring that only individually placed votes counted toward the total.

Nick’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote” initiative has been held for the last nine presidential election cycles and is designed to amplify kids’ voices and opinions and raise their awareness of the electoral process. Since the net’s inaugural “Kids’ Vote” in 1988, kids have correctly chosen the next U.S. president six out of the last eight elections.

The “Kids’ Vote” results were revealed in tonight’s Nick News: Kids Pick the President special, hosted by Keke Palmer. The special provided a thorough overview of the basics of voting; gave kids a platform to voice their concerns on the issues they care about most in the 2020 presidential election, such as COVID-19, racial equality and the environment; and featured child, adolescent and family psychologist Dr. Jen Harstein and youth activists, including: Zoë Jenkins, founder of a DEI initiative in her Lexington, Ky., high school; Mari Copeny (‘Little Miss Flint’), who continues to raise awareness about the ongoing water crisis in her hometown of Flint, Mich., and has expanded her efforts to communities across the nation dealing with toxic water; and Jerome Foster II, Founder and Executive Director of OneMillionOfUs, an international youth organization that mobilizes young voters to engage in the political process and to vote.