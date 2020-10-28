 

Callaway Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Callaway Golf Company Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ELY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 01:31  |  74   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Callaway’s merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group (“Topgolf”).

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders (excluding Callaway, which currently owns approximately 14% of Topgolf’s outstanding shares). Upon completion of the merger, Callaway shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company while Topgolf shareholders (excluding Callaway) will own approximately 48.5%.

If you are a Callaway shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/callaway-golf-company-ely-stock-merger ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

