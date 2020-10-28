Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with Callaway’s merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group (“Topgolf”).

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders (excluding Callaway, which currently owns approximately 14% of Topgolf’s outstanding shares). Upon completion of the merger, Callaway shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company while Topgolf shareholders (excluding Callaway) will own approximately 48.5%.