Gatos Silver Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos Silver”), a U.S.-based precious metals production, development and exploration company that is expected to own 70% of a new silver and zinc mineral district (“Los Gatos District”) in Chihuahua state, Mexico, following the consummation of its initial public offering, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,430,000 shares of its common stock at a price of US$7.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately US$150 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Gatos Silver. In addition, Gatos Silver has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,214,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 28, 2020 on an if, as and when issued basis under the ticker symbol “GATO”. The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.