MediaAlpha Prices Initial Public Offering

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $19.00 per share. Of those shares, MediaAlpha is selling 6,258,502 shares and an affiliate of White Mountains (NYSE: WTM) is selling 2,991,498 shares as the selling stockholder. Insignia Capital Group is also selling a portion of its equity interests in the MediaAlpha business in connection with the transaction. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 28, 2020 under the symbol “MAX.” The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,387,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. MUFG is acting as a co-manager.