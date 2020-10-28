 

Equitable Holdings Reinsures Legacy Variable Annuity Block to Venerable, Accelerating Capital Return

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 02:31  |  91   |   |   

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (“Equitable Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) today announced that it entered into an agreement with Venerable Holdings, Inc. (“Venerable”)1 to reinsure legacy variable annuity policies sold between 2006-2008 (the “Block”) backed by approximately $12 billion2 of general account assets and to select AllianceBernstein (“AB”) as the preferred investment manager for the assets. As part of the transaction, the Company will also sell its runoff variable annuity reinsurance entity, Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company (“Corporate Solutions Life Re”).

“We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Venerable on what is a landmark transaction. This reinsurance agreement not only strengthens our balance sheet but also reinforces the benefits of Equitable’s economic risk management. This transaction accelerates the unlocking of economic value and allows us to return capital to shareholders. We remain committed to delivering long-term value and continuing our long-established program of prudent risk management,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The transaction will generate approximately $1.2 billion3 of value for Equitable Holdings on a Statutory basis, which includes an expected $800 million capital release, a positive ceding commission and consideration for Corporate Solutions Life Re totaling approximately $300 million subject to adjustment, and approximately $100 million in tax benefits. Importantly, the transaction accelerates the Company’s strategic actions to de-risk its balance sheet and shift towards less capital-intensive businesses.

Venerable brings significant expertise in managing variable annuities with a seasoned management team, strong operating platform, and top tier risk management capabilities. Equitable Holdings is in discussions to acquire a 9.9% equity stake in Venerable’s parent holding company, VA Capital Company LLC, including a board seat, subject to reaching agreement on the terms of the investment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Venerable’s reinsurance obligations will be secured by a comfort trust with an expected initial balance of approximately $12 billion of assets. AB will serve as the preferred investment manager for c. 80%4 of the general account assets transferred. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) will continue to administer the policies, ensuring a seamless client service experience.

Seite 1 von 5
Equitable Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
LanzaTech, Total and L’Oréal Announce a Worldwide Premiere: the Production of the First Cosmetic Plastic Bottle Made From Industrial Carbon Emissions
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Third Quarter 2020 Results