Equitable Holdings Reinsures Legacy Variable Annuity Block to Venerable, Accelerating Capital Return
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (“Equitable Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) today announced that it entered into an agreement with Venerable Holdings, Inc. (“Venerable”)1 to reinsure legacy variable annuity policies sold between 2006-2008 (the “Block”) backed by approximately $12 billion2 of general account assets and to select AllianceBernstein (“AB”) as the preferred investment manager for the assets. As part of the transaction, the Company will also sell its runoff variable annuity reinsurance entity, Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company (“Corporate Solutions Life Re”).
“We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Venerable on what is a landmark transaction. This reinsurance agreement not only strengthens our balance sheet but also reinforces the benefits of Equitable’s economic risk management. This transaction accelerates the unlocking of economic value and allows us to return capital to shareholders. We remain committed to delivering long-term value and continuing our long-established program of prudent risk management,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer.
The transaction will generate approximately $1.2 billion3 of value for Equitable Holdings on a Statutory basis, which includes an expected $800 million capital release, a positive ceding commission and consideration for Corporate Solutions Life Re totaling approximately $300 million subject to adjustment, and approximately $100 million in tax benefits. Importantly, the transaction accelerates the Company’s strategic actions to de-risk its balance sheet and shift towards less capital-intensive businesses.
Venerable brings significant expertise in managing variable annuities with a seasoned management team, strong operating platform, and top tier risk management capabilities. Equitable Holdings is in discussions to acquire a 9.9% equity stake in Venerable’s parent holding company, VA Capital Company LLC, including a board seat, subject to reaching agreement on the terms of the investment.
Under the terms of the agreement, Venerable’s reinsurance obligations will be secured by a comfort trust with an expected initial balance of approximately $12 billion of assets. AB will serve as the preferred investment manager for c. 80%4 of the general account assets transferred. Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (“Equitable”) will continue to administer the policies, ensuring a seamless client service experience.
