Equitable Holdings Reinsures Legacy Variable Annuity Block to Venerable, Accelerating Capital Return

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (“Equitable Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EQH) today announced that it entered into an agreement with Venerable Holdings, Inc. (“Venerable”)1 to reinsure legacy variable annuity policies sold between 2006-2008 (the “Block”) backed by approximately $12 billion2 of general account assets and to select AllianceBernstein (“AB”) as the preferred investment manager for the assets. As part of the transaction, the Company will also sell its runoff variable annuity reinsurance entity, Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company (“Corporate Solutions Life Re”).

“We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Venerable on what is a landmark transaction. This reinsurance agreement not only strengthens our balance sheet but also reinforces the benefits of Equitable’s economic risk management. This transaction accelerates the unlocking of economic value and allows us to return capital to shareholders. We remain committed to delivering long-term value and continuing our long-established program of prudent risk management,” said Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer.