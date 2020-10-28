Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers, will report its third quarter 2020 operational and financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close. Five Prime will also host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to provide a general business update and discuss the company’s financial results.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.fiveprime.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253) 237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID: 7757227