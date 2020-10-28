 

J.P. Morgan Adds New Features to Newly Branded Liink℠

Today, J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) unveiled Liink, a new brand name for the firm’s blockchain-based Interbank Information Network (IIN) and introduced new applications available to Liink participants.

Liink introduced two new applications, Confirm and Format, which were developed from direct feedback of network participants regarding their needs and challenges. Confirm allows for the validation of account information prior to initiating a payment to reduce operating costs related to payment instruction errors and potentially help reduce fraud. Format enables payment instruction validation to check whether a payment message accurately conforms to key country and currency-specific information requirements.

“We have been listening to our clients and are delivering solutions with speed,” said Christine Moy, the newly appointed Global Head of Liink. “We’re excited about this next phase of growth and we intend to bring additional next-generation products and services to Liink participants in the coming months.”

Liink is an ecosystem and network that enables collaboration, access to new capabilities, and commercialization opportunities for its participants - financial institutions, corporates and fintechs. Originally launched as a pilot in 2017, more than 400 financial institutions and corporations have signed up to become a Liink participant, including 27 of the world’s top 50 banks, representing 78 countries.

Liink is part of Onyx by J.P. Morgan, a new business unit dedicated to building next-generation payment capabilities. “Liink as a new brand comes at a pivotal time, as we look to re-architect how money, information and assets move across the globe,” said Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx. As part of Onyx, Liink will continue to leverage the global scale, capital, and expertise of J.P. Morgan.

About J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and securities services. The world’s most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $28 trillion of assets under custody and $634 billion in deposits, the Corporate & Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

