 

MOIBA and MSICT to help Korean digital content companies enter the growing global market

- Webinar for local strategic planning for rising countries held

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Mobile Internet Business Association (MOIBA) and Ministry of Science and ICT (MSICT) held the virtual opening ceremony of 'Digital Content Online Korea Expo 2020' (the "Expo") on October 21 in COEX Grand Ballroom, Seoul.

Digital Content Online Korea Expo 2020

The Expo is going to last two weeks. It selected 50 digital content companies in the areas of virtual solutions, VR/AR, fintech, educational technology, IoT, and AI to support their entry into new international markets.

The Expo's online components include a VR exhibition to introduce and support participating companies, an online seminar to share information about local markets and strategies for entering them, online consulting to create new virtual business opportunities, and virtual IR pitching to help match companies with potential investors.

In addition, the Expo will also support companies through a network of business-matching, promotional channels including Facebook and YouTube to target international buyers and venture capital, as well as international and domestic collaboration between institutions.

During the opening cerermony, Mr. Koh of MOIBA signed an MOU with Mr. Kim Hoon-bae, president of Korea VR/AR Industry Association, Mr. Lee Gil-ho, the president of Korea Edutech Industry Association, and Mr. Kim Hyun-chul, president of Korea Artificial Intelligence Association, supporting various Korean digital content corporations entering global emerging markets.

MOIBA and MSICT also live-streamed a YouTube webinar offering virtual consulting and other activities to potential investors. Using virtual solutions, opportunities for live IR pitching and regional buyer consulting was available for participating companies with international venture capital and buyers. 

On top of that, there was a panel discussion on "Strategies to Invigorate Digital Content Industry" led by 5 experts in industry, academic, and research sectors. Experts shared resources that will assist participants in a post-COVID-19 world. 

MOIBA's president Mr. Koh said, "We will do our best to help Korean digital content companies of all sizes to grow as the global leaders in the changing market."

Program details of 'Digital Content Korea Online Expo 2020' can be found at www.dckoreaexpo.kr.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1319918/1.jpg

 



