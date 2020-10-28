 

DGAP-News DWS Q3: Continued Strength of Business - Key Medium-Term Targets To Be Reached this Year

28.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Net flows of EUR 10.5bn in Q3 resulting in EUR 16.7bn in the first nine months of 2020 (Q2 2020: EUR 8.7bn; ex Cash EUR 6.2bn in Q3 2020, EUR 2.4bn in Q2 2020)
  • Adjusted costs at EUR 342m, down by 5% q-o-q due to lower compensation & benefits costs; EUR 1,049m in 9M 2020, reduced by 12 percent y-o-y
  • Adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) significantly improved to 61.4 percent in Q3 (Q2 2020: 65.7 percent); target level reached early on: 64.3 percent in 9M 2020, reduced by 5.9 ppt y-o-y
  • Adjusted profit before tax increased by 14 percent to EUR 215m in Q3 (Q2 2020: EUR 189m); 9M 2020: EUR 583m, increased by 15 percent y-o-y
  • Total revenues up 1 percent to EUR 558m in Q3 (Q2 2020: EUR 551m), mainly due to higher Management fees; in 9M 2020 total revenues at EUR 1,632m, down 4 percent y-o-y
  • AuM increased further to EUR 759bn in Q3 (Q2 2020: EUR 745bn) due to better markets and net inflows

Business Development

DWS once again proved its financial resilience and the strength of its diversified business model amid the ongoing pandemic. Revenues increased by 1 percent quarter-on-quarter while net flows further increased to EUR 10.5 billion in the third quarter. Assets under Management also increased by EUR 14 billion quarter-on-quarter to EUR 759 billion. Our management focus on efficiency and cost measures continues to pay off, with our adjusted cost base declining significantly year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020. We also remain firmly on track to achieve our gross cost savings objective of EUR 150 million by 2021. We expect that this will enable us to achieve our medium-term adjusted Cost-Income Ratio target of below 65 percent early on. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 14 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 15 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2020.
