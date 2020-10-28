Ruten Japan Launches Single Day flash Sale everyday as low as 60% off with promotion code

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singles' shopping festival is here, and Ruten Japan will launch the "Singles' Day Flash Sale" event! In addition, during the event, limited members not only get free shipping over $50, but also $5 off by using promotion code at checkout. Event will begin from October 26th to November 11th for all 13 countries and regions* around the world. A new set of promotionial codes will be announced everyday at 11:00 GMT+9.

Ruten Japan's CEO Yun Su said that the Single's day shopping festival is considered a large-scale e-commerce festival in Asia. Many e-commerce platforms will hold various large-scale promotional activities on double eleven day to attract consumers' attention and stimulate purchases on their platform. This year, Ruten Japan "Singles' Day Flash Sale" will announce the promotional code of the day. Lucky contestants can immediately redeem the promotional code at checkout.