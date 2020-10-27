 

Prowess of Bionano Genomics’ Saphyr System in Uncovering Novel Genetic Variations That Cause Cancer and Genetic Disease in Full Display at ASHG 2020

Top researchers present discoveries in cancer predisposition, neurodegenerative diseases, microdeletion syndromes and other genetic disorders made using Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced that human genetics researchers using the Saphyr system will present their results at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, being held virtually at www.ashg.org between October 27-30. The impact of structural variation analysis using the Saphyr system will be demonstrated at ASHG with 18 oral and poster presentations which cover an expanding array of diseases like cancer predisposition, microdeletion syndromes, repeat expansion disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, disorders of sex development and a variety of other genetic diseases. Additionally, these presentations show Saphyr’s abilities to elucidate the exact structure of complex genomic rearrangements such as large inversions, chromothripsis and low copy repeats.

“The scientific importance and quality of the studies utilizing Saphyr and presented at ASHG have increased year over year,” said Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano. “As more scientists present and publish their important discoveries made with Saphyr, an increasing number of potential future Saphyr users become aware of its prowess in uncovering novel genetic variants that contribute to cancer and genetic disease, which could drive more adoption and utilization for basic genetic research and clinical studies alike.”

Below is a summary of key presentations to be given at ASHG 2020 featuring the use of Bionano’s optical genome mapping technology:

Live Presentation – October 29, 2020, 11:45AM-12:00PM
Deciphering Genomic Inversions
Christopher M. Grochowski, Baylor College of Medicine
Genomic inversions are a class of structural variation (SV) relevant in evolution, speciation, and human disease but challenging to detect and resolve using current genomic assays. While short-read WGS can detect a fraction of copy number neutral inversions, those mediated by repeats or accompanied by CNVs remain challenging. The utilization of multiple technologies and visualization of unbroken DNA through long molecule approaches facilitate detection of in cis events and resolution of SVs containing two or more breakpoint junctions.

