                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Oct 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.1186 £    21.3279
Estimated MTD return      1.40 %      1.27 %
Estimated YTD return      5.32 %      3.35 %
Estimated ITD return    141.19 %    113.28 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.90 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.78 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -29.67 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

