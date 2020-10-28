NORBIT - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Therefore, NORBIT’s Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2020, resolved to pay a dividend to NORBIT’s shareholders of NOK 0.30 per share. The dividend is based on the 2019 annual accounts.

In April 2020, the Board of Directors of NORBIT decided to change its proposal for dividend distribution based on the annual accounts for 2019, due to the increased uncertainty and risk arisen from the pandemic. Given the outlook at that time, the Board took a precautious approach to make sure financial flexibility was maintained. Although the uncertainty persists, the Board is comfortable about NORBIT’s ability to manage this risk, also considering the strong financial position.

The dividend comes in addition to the NOK 0.30 per share dividend paid earlier this year, bringing the total dividend payment to NOK 0.60 per share for the fiscal year 2019.

Dividend amount: 0.30

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 November 2020

Ex-date: 5 November 2020

Record date: 6 November 2020

Payment date: On or about 12 November 2020

Date of approval: 27 October 2020





For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 14 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act