Orocobre Limited Appoints Patricia Martinez to the Board

Orocobre Chairman, Rob Hubbard said, “We are pleased to have attracted a Director of the calibre of Patricia, who has a history of proven success in both the energy industry and the Argentina business environment.

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ORE:ASX ORL:TSX) ( Orocobre or the Company ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Houston-based executive, Ms. Patricia Martinez to its Board of Directors, effective 1 December 2020.

“Patricia is an executive leader with over 20-years’ experience, bringing a wealth of talent from the Energy and Oil services sectors, industries that bear similarities to the lithium production industry in terms of the importance of processes, safety and operational excellence.

“Patricia has worked with large corporations and new ventures, both of which have helped her understand the challenges for young international companies such as Orocobre, and will be a welcomed addition to the Board,” Mr Hubbard added.

Patricia Martinez commented, “Orocobre is a dynamic, well-funded and successful company in the rapidly growing clean energy market and provides an exciting opportunity to apply my energy industry experience. I am pleased to be joining the Board at this time when the business has established operations and growth projects that are well underway.”



This announcement has been approved by:

Rob Hubbard

Chairman

Prior Experience



Since joining Enerflex as President, Latin America in July 2014, Ms. Martinez has been responsible for leading the growth of the Company's Latin America business, including rentals and new equipment sales. She is an instrumental member of Company’s executive leadership team and has applied a strategic focus and strong industry experience to develop opportunities across Latin America.

Prior to joining Enerflex, Ms. Martinez was the Senior Vice President of International Contract Services for Axip Energy Services, LP, where she oversaw the management and growth of Axip's international business, which included operations in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Prior to gaining that role, Ms. Martinez was Vice President of Latin America and Director of International Ventures for Valerus Compression Services, Axip's predecessor company. Before joining Valerus in 2007, she held several positions in sales and marketing with Shell U.S. and Conoco Argentina.

She is a board member of the Instituto Argentino del Petroleo y Gas – Houston (IAPGH) and a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Ms. Martinez holds an MBA from Houston Baptist University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in Buenos Aires.

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s interests include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, a material JORC Resource in the adjacent Cauchari Basin and Borax Argentina, an established boron minerals and refined chemicals producer. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.