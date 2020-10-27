 

Relevium Announces Delay in Filing Annual Audited Financial Statements

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020   

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”) announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Filings”) will not be filed by the required filing deadline of October 28, 2020 (the “Filing Deadline”).

The Annual Financial Filings will not be filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to the fact that the Company has changed its auditors from Guimond Lavallée Inc. to RSM Canada LLP and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been advised by its new auditors, RSM Canada LLP, that they need more time to complete the audit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has experienced delays in providing to RSM Canada LLP some of the information required for the completion of this audit.

The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings by November 28, 2020. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) imposed against the officers and directors of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before November 28, 2020.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to issue bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders. The Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines during the period it remains in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets. The Company recently entered the PPE business as part of its strategy through acquisitions and partnerships in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

