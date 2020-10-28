July–September 2020 • Net sales were €301.0 (292.4) million, a growth of 2.9%. Organic growth was 4.0% in constant currency terms. • Comparable operating profit was €49.7 (31.3) million, a growth of 58.7%. • Operating profit was €49.6 (31.3) million, a growth of 58.4%. • Earnings per share were €0.43 (0.26).

January–September 2020

• Net sales were €855.5 (833.9) million, a growth of 2.6%. Organic growth was 3.6% in constant currency terms.

• Comparable operating profit was €115.3 (70.9) million, a growth of 62.7%.

• Operating profit was €108.5 (70.9) million, a growth of 53.1%.

• Earnings per share were €0.94 (0.54).

• Cash flow from business operations was €129.2 (47.4) million.

• Return on investment was 23.2% (15.1) and gearing 18.6% (52.9).



Guidance statement for 2020

On 16 September 2020, Uponor reinstated its guidance for 2020: Uponor expects comparable operating profit to improve from 2019.



Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, comments:

“In the third quarter, we witnessed the markets starting to recover from the COVID-19 shock in the spring. However, after a calmer summer in Europe, the infection rates began to rise again towards the end of the quarter, keeping the market outlook uncertain. Since the second quarter, raw material prices have risen, but when compared year-over-year, our input costs have stayed at a favourable level. This and other positive drivers helped us deliver another strong quarterly result.

Building Solutions – Europe made good progress in the third quarter. Net sales increased slightly; positive development was visible in parts of Northern and Central Europe. Tight cost control, favourable input costs and the operational excellence programme have driven the segment’s positive profitability development. Improvements in operations, especially positive yield development, also contributed to the profit increase year-over-year.

The Building Solutions – North America segment had a very strong quarter. In the U.S, Uponor’s traditionally strong foothold, the residential market has remained strong despite COVID-19. Increased net sales in both the U.S. and Canada combined with well-managed pricing, cost containment and favourable input costs resulted in an exceptionally strong operating profit.

Uponor Infra also performed well in the third quarter. Profitability improved in Norway, Denmark and Sweden, in particular. After the reporting period, we acquired a small Finnish engineering company that specialises in underwater construction and services. This acquisition will support our growth strategy in designed solutions projects, where many of our projects have already been related to different water systems below the surface.

When we reinstated our guidance in September, we communicated that visibility of demand is still weak, and this has continued. The reinstatement of the guidance was based on our actual year-to-date performance instead of improved visibility on market development. As we approach the end of the year, it is good to keep in mind that our fourth quarter was especially strong last year. Due to seasonality of our business, the fourth quarter is slower for us in comparison to Q2 and Q3. We estimate that some favourable drivers witnessed earlier this year will benefit us less towards the end of the year. Regarding the demand, our current levels of demand are at the same level as in October 2019.”



Key figures

M€ 7-9/

2020 7-9/

2019 Change 1-9/

2020 1-9/

2019 Change 1-12/2019 Net sales 301.0 292.4 2.9% 855.5 833.9 2.6% 1,103.1 Building Solutions – Europe 125.3 124.0 1.1% 372.7 373.3 -0.2% 489.3 Building Solutions –

North America 105.5 102.4 3.0% 288.6 273.4 5.6% 375.4 Uponor Infra 71.1 67.1 6.0% 197.8 191.9 3.1% 243.9 Operating expenses 238.9 248.2 -3.7% 708.5 725.6 -2.3% 961.3 Depreciation and impairments 12.7 12.9 -2.0% 39.3 38.7 1.4% 51.8 Other operating income 0.2 0.0 489.3% 0.7 1.2 -40.6% 1.3 Operating profit 49.6 31.3 58.4% 108.5 70.9 53.1% 91.3 Building Solutions – Europe 17.2 10.9 57.9% 36.6 26.3 39.1% 31.6 Building Solutions –

North America 27.1 16.8 61.4% 58.9 38.1 54.6% 57.1 Uponor Infra 7.9 4.9 62.6% 17.0 10.8 56.7% 10.8 Comparable operating profit 49.7 31.3 58.7% 115.3 70.9 62.7% 92.7 Building Solutions – Europe 17.2 10.9 58.1% 43.2 26.3 63.9% 32.3 Building Solutions –

North America 27.1 16.8 61.5% 59.0 38.1 54.9% 57.1 Uponor Infra 7.9 4.9 62.6% 17.0 10.8 56.7% 10.8 Financial income and expenses -1.0 -1.9 -48.4% -2.8 -8.5 -67.2% -11.6 Profit before taxes 47.7 28.3 68.6% 102.4 59.3 72.7% 75.6 Profit for the period 35.2 20.5 71.4% 75.3 43.0 75.3% 55.3 Earnings per share 0.43 0.26 68.2% 0.94 0.54 72.8% 0.72





M€ 30 Sep

2020 30 Sep 2019 Change 31 Dec 2019 Net working capital 103.8 150.7 -31.1% 115.1 Net interest-bearing debt 73.9 190.5 -61.2% 139.1 Solvency 42.7 42.1 1.4% 44.6 Gearing 18.6 52.9 -64.9% 37.6 Return on investment 23.2 15.1 53.5% 14.4



