 

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Interim Financial Statement Q3 2020

Today, Schibsted released its Q3 2020 results.

Comments from the CEO

“Q3 marks an exceptional quarter for Schibsted. Based on a long-term strategy and efforts, and as a next major step after the spin-off in 2019, Adevinta announced in July a definitive agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds Group. The acquisition will create the largest online classifieds Group in the world and I, together with our Board of Directors and the management team, am confident that this will further strengthen the value creation potential for Schibsted and the rest of Adevinta’s shareholders,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“Related to the same transaction, Schibsted will acquire eBay Classifieds’ leading online classifieds businesses DBA.dk and Bilbasen.dk in Denmark. Together with the recent acquisition of Oikotie in Finland, this will enhance our position as the Nordic online classifieds champion, well positioned for further growth,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“Furthermore, we achieved a very strong quarterly EBITDA while currency adjusted revenues were flat compared to last year. Since the initial revenue contraction at the onset of the pandemic in Q1, revenues have improved, and our businesses are in good – some even in better – positions. Within Nordic Marketplaces, underlying revenues are still down compared to last year, but website traffic has stabilized at a higher level than pre-COVID-19 and listings have improved over the last couple of months. In News Media, both traffic and engagement figures are higher, and our subscriptions business – which is a key focus for the continued transformation of our media businesses – continues to grow. Distribution and Prisjakt, our e-commerce enabling businesses, have seen continued strong growth as well – driven by increased online shopping trends due to social distancing,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“As a result of the revenue recovery, and strongly supported by tightened cost control and temporary cost savings, all business areas achieved good margins in the third quarter. In particular News Media delivered an extraordinary strong margin as the cost program has progressed faster than previously planned and due to lower costs driven by remote work,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“Looking ahead, I am excited about our long-term possibilities based on our strong positions and capabilities. Nevertheless, visibility remains limited in the short-term. Revenue development throughout the third quarter was characterized by an exceptionally strong July when people vacationed in their home countries rather than going abroad. Furthermore, the last weeks' increase in COVID-19 infections in the Nordics and all over Europe has led to more volatility and uncertainty,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

23.10.20
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Schibsted to report Adevinta as discontinued operations and releases re-presented historical financials
21.10.20
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Invitation to the presentation of Schibsted's Q3 2020 results on 28 October
07.10.20
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade: redemption of shares in Blommenholm Industrier AS