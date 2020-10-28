 

Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Xediton Pharmaceuticals

Quantum Genomics to receive up to $11.35 million in upfront and milestone payments plus double-digit royalties on sales

Xediton Pharmaceuticals to receive an exclusive license to develop and commercialize firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Canada

PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult to treat/resistant hypertension today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Xediton Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize firibastat in Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Xediton Pharmaceuticals will receive exclusive commercialization rights to firibastat for the treatment of difficult to treat/resistant hypertension in Canada. Quantum Genomics has already recruited patients in Canada for the pivotal phase III study FRESH.

Quantum Genomics will receive upfront and milestone payments amounting up to $11.35 million, plus double-digit royalties on sales.

The population suffering from difficult to treat and resistant hypertension in the above territories is estimated to be between 1 and 1.5 million.

We are proud to partner firibastat with Xediton Pharmaceuticals, a private-held specialty Pharma. We share common values: positively impact the lives of our patients through our products and physicians. With an experienced management team, Xediton Pharmaceuticals is a fully operational company having already three assets in cardiovascular on the market,” mentioned Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics.

We are very pleased to partner with Quantum Genomics to bring to Canadian patients Firibastat. While there are numerous treatments in hypertension, there is not much available for patients who are resistant to current treatments. We are looking forward to Firibastat being on the market, as it will be of tremendous benefit to patients with difficult to treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure,” said George Gafrey, President of XEDITON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Xediton Pharmaceuticals

Xediton Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held pharmaceutical company with a focus on meeting the needs of patients, physicians and partners. Xediton Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing, partnering and making available new and established medicines to promote the health of Canadians. Located in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, Xediton Pharmaceuticals has products in Oncology, Anti-Infectives, Pain, GI, Ophthalmology and CV and has built strong strategic alliances with Global and International Healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

