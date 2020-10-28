Euronet Worldwide Third Quarter Earnings Exceed Expectations

Financial results exceed expectations on double-digit earnings growth in epay and Money Transfer, combined with significantly better than anticipated results in EFT as transactions respond favorably upon lifting of certain restrictions

Euronet reports the following consolidated results for the third quarter 2020 compared with the same period of 2019:

﻿Revenues of $664.4 million, a 16% decrease from $787.0 million (17% decrease on a constant currency 1 basis).

basis). Operating income of $66.1 million, a 66% decrease from $194.0 million (67% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income 2 of $67.6 million (excluding a $1.5 million impairment of intangible assets), a 65% decrease from $194.0 million (66% decrease on a constant currency basis).

of $67.6 million (excluding a $1.5 million impairment of intangible assets), a 65% decrease from $194.0 million (66% decrease on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $105.0 million, a 54% decrease from $227.3 million (55% decrease on a constant currency basis).

of $105.0 million, a 54% decrease from $227.3 million (55% decrease on a constant currency basis). Net income attributable to Euronet of $40.2 million or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, compared with net income of $137.6 million or $2.46 diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted earnings per share 4 of $1.12, a 61% decrease from $2.84.

of $1.12, a 61% decrease from $2.84. Euronet's cash and cash equivalents was $1,008.2 million and ATM cash was $409.7 million, totaling $1,417.9 million as of September 30, 2020, and availability under its revolving credit facilities was approximately $950 million.

"I am extremely pleased that we appreciably exceeded our third quarter adjusted EBITDA expectations as we benefitted from double-digit earnings growth in the epay and Money Transfer segments as well as the apparent resilience of travel in EFT, as movement restrictions were eased across the world," stated Michael J. Brown, Euronet's Chairman and CEO. "As we entered the third quarter, certain markets were beginning to open while others remained closed and there were fears of people being unwilling to touch and use cash. As we moved through the quarter, we were pleasantly surprised by how resilient people were in returning to their normal behaviors, including continuing to use cash and taking advantage of vacations. These patterns resulted in an immediate increase in domestic and international cash withdrawal transactions, with international transactions improving faster in countries accessible by automobile. epay's double digit earnings growth resulted from continued strong sales of digital media content as well as mobile transaction growth initiated in digital channels in certain markets. Money Transfer continued to deliver double-digit earnings results which included double-digit U.S.-outbound and international money transfer growth as well as triple-digit growth in digital transactions initiated on riamoneytransfer.com or the mobile app. And, despite the continued impacts of COVID-19 to our EFT business, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet while also continuing to develop our leading industry technology and invest in opportunities that will allow us to drive our business forward."

Contributing to Euronet's seasonally strong third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA results was more than $30 million in expense savings primarily in the EFT Segment. These expense savings were nearly $15 million lower than anticipated as the Company curtailed certain planned reductions due to robust results in the epay and Money Transfer segments together with the accelerated opening of ATMs it had temporarily closed and the deployment of more ATMs as travel began to increase. As the third quarter came to a close, we continued to see strong year-over-year growth in epay and money transfer transactions. Epay continues to see demand for digital media products and strong mobile top-up sales through digital channels; Money Transfer transactions remained strong as immigrants continue to prioritize sending money home and the Company's network continues to expand. Finally, EFT transactions trended better throughout much of the third quarter, softening in the last few weeks as certain governmental imposed lock-down restrictions began to increase as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic increased across Europe and will likely remain depressed through the rest of the year as these restrictions are likely to remain in place. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the EFT results, the Company remains in a strong financial position with approximately $1.4 billion in available cash, approximately $950 million availability on its revolving credit facility and no debt maturities for approximately four and a half years.

Recognizing the current trends in the business, the Company remains cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the fourth quarter and beyond. To that end, with improving trends in Money Transfer and epay, and continued cost reductions and careful expense management actions, the Company anticipates based on recent trends and current global COVID-19 management mandates that its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of approximately $70 million to $80 million.

Segment and Other Results

The EFT Processing Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2020 compared with the same period or date in 2019:

Revenues of $144.1 million, a 54% decrease from $316.2 million (55% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $6.2 million, a 96% decrease from $150.9 million (96% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million, an 84% decrease from $168.9 million (84% decrease on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 910 million, a 14% increase from 800 million.

Operated 43,956 ATMs as of September 30, 2020, a 7% decrease from 47,209.

Revenue, operating income, and adjusted EBITDA declines in the third quarter 2020 were driven by the impact of fewer high-value cross-border transactions in Europe and Asia Pacific related to the COVID-19 pandemic-driven governmentally-imposed border closures and shelter-in-place orders. Partially offsetting the high-value transaction declines, the EFT segment realized marginal benefit from a significant volume increase in low-value point-of-sale transactions in Europe and low-value payment processing transactions for an Asia Pacific customer's bank wallet and e-commerce site together with realized cost savings exceeding $30 million in the third quarter 2020.

The EFT Segment's active ATMs were lower than the prior year due to temporary closures of approximately 3,500 ATMs in Europe to limit the impact caused by COVID-19, the removal of 450 YourCash ATMs and the loss of 580 low-margin, low-value ATMs in India, partially offset by nearly 1,000 new high-value deployed ATMs and 300 new outsourcing ATMs.

The epay Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2020 compared with the same period or date in 2019:

Revenues of $198.9 million, a 4% increase from $191.1 million (3% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $22.2 million, a 10% increase from $20.1 million (9% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million, a 12% increase from $21.7 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).

Transactions of 661 million, a 66% increase from 398 million.

Point-of-sale ("POS") terminals of approximately 717,000 as of September 30, 2020, a 1% increase from approximately 710,000.

Retailer locations of approximately 328,000 as of September 30, 2020, a slight decrease from approximately 329,000.

Third quarter revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth was driven by continued digital media growth and mobile growth in certain markets. While revenues grew year-over-year, the epay Segment experienced the impacts of consumer movement restrictions in certain markets, while other markets were positively impacted where the Company has a higher mix of digital distribution or a higher concentration of retailers that were deemed essential and remained open during the pandemic.

Transaction growth was the result of increases across Europe and Brazil, as well as very strong contributions from India, which included a large volume of low-value in-app mobile top-up transactions.

The Money Transfer Segment reports the following results for the third quarter 2020 compared with the same period or date in 2019:

Revenues of $323.1 million, a 15% increase from $280.8 million (13% increase on a constant currency basis).

Operating income of $47.6 million, a 34% increase from $35.6 million (31% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted operating income of $49.1 million (excluding $1.5 million impairment of intangible assets), a 38% increase from $35.6 million (35% increase on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.8 million, a 32% increase from $43.7 million (30% increase on a constant currency basis).

Total transactions of 30.9 million, a 5% increase from 29.3 million.

Network locations of approximately 447,000 as of September 30, 2020, a 15% increase from approximately 389,000.

Third quarter 2020 revenue, operating income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and transaction increases were the result of strong 22% growth in U.S. outbound and 26% growth in international-originated money transfers and triple-digit growth in digital transactions initiated on riamoneytransfer.com and the Ria mobile app, partially offset by declines in the U.S. domestic business. Adjusted operating income excludes a $1.5 million impairment charge on previously acquired customer relationship intangible assets in New Zealand due to the discontinuation of trading with certain customers during the quarter.

Money transfer transactions grew 7% and non-transfer transactions, such as currency exchange and check cashing declined 6% in the third quarter 2020. The strong expansion of network locations benefitted from the addition of large venue agents such as OXXO, Austria Post and Belgium Post as these organizations recognize the Company's growing network and customer base as well as its strong financial position.

Corporate and Other reports $9.9 million of expense for the third quarter 2020 compared with $12.6 million for the third quarter 2019. The decrease in corporate expense for the third quarter is largely due to lower short- and long-term compensation expense as well as lower travel expense in response to travel restrictions and the Company's commitment to limit employee exposure to COVID-19.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents on hand was $1,008.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $864.9 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents is largely from cash generated from operations and changes in working capital, partially offset by cash paid for capital expenditures. The Company generated approximately $50 million in cash from operations during the third quarter. While the Company continues to believe its $1,008.2 million unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance is more than sufficient to sustain the business through the difficult times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has approximately $409.7 million of cash in ATMs at September 30, 2020 which could be re-deployed to operations, giving the Company more than $1.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents with no significant debt principal payments for approximately four and a half years. In addition, the Company has approximately $950 million of availability under its revolving credit facility.

Total indebtedness was $1.15 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.12 billion as of June 30, 2020, with a first maturity date of March 2025.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, such as constant currency financial measures, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. These measures should be used in addition to, and not a substitute for, revenues, net income, operating income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's performance and overall results of operations. These non-GAAP measures are also an integral part of the Company's internal reporting and performance assessment for executives and senior management. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The attached schedules provide a full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for GAAP and the related GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation, including adjustments that would be necessary for foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

(1) Constant currency financial measures are computed as if foreign currency exchange rates did not change from the prior period. This information is provided to illustrate the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on the Company's results when compared to the prior period.

(2) Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding intangible asset impairment charges. Adjusted operating income represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, interest, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, intangible asset impairment charges and other non-operating or non-recurring items that are considered expenses or income under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

(4) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted U.S. GAAP earnings per share excluding, to the extent incurred in the period, the tax-effected impacts of: a) foreign currency exchange gains or losses, b) goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, c) gains or losses from the early retirement of debt, d) share-based compensation, e) acquired intangible asset amortization, f) non-cash interest expense, g) non-cash income tax expense (benefit) and h) other non-operating or non-recurring items. Adjusted earnings per share represents a performance measure and is not intended to represent a liquidity measure.

EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions) As of September 30, As of 2020 December 31, (unaudited) 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,008.2 $ 786.1 ATM cash 409.7 665.6 Restricted cash 14.2 34.3 Settlement assets 875.8 1,013.1 Trade accounts receivable, net 119.7 201.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 227.1 217.7 Total current assets 2,654.7 2,918.7 Property and equipment, net 366.3 360.0 Right of use lease asset, net 161.6 377.5 Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 765.5 885.6 Other assets, net 147.3 115.9 Total assets $ 4,095.4 $ 4,657.7 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement obligations $ 875.8 $ 1,013.1 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 502.6 481.5 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 52.1 127.4 Short-term debt obligations 7.4 12.0 Total current liabilities 1,437.9 1,634.0 Debt obligations, net of current portion 1,132.6 1,090.9 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 106.5 242.0 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 7.4 8.1 Deferred income taxes 54.9 56.1 Other long-term liabilities 50.3 47.2 Total liabilities 2,789.6 3,078.3 Equity 1,305.8 1,579.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,095.4 $ 4,657.7





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 664.4 $ 787.0 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 407.6 405.1 Salaries and benefits 101.5 101.4 Selling, general and administrative 55.3 58.7 Impairment of intangible assets 1.5 — Depreciation and amortization 32.4 27.8 Total operating expenses 598.3 593.0 Operating income 66.1 194.0 Other income (expense): Interest income 0.1 0.6 Interest expense (9.4 ) (9.1 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (1.4 ) (11.0 ) Total other expense, net (10.7 ) (19.5 ) Income before income taxes 55.4 174.5 Income tax expense (15.1 ) (37.0 ) Net income 40.3 137.5 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) 0.1 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 40.2 $ 137.6 Earnings per share attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. stockholders - diluted $ 0.76 $ 2.46 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,201,971 55,972,061







EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Income (Expense), Adjusted Operating (Expense) Income and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited - in millions) Three months ended September 30, 2020 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 40.3 Add: Income tax expense 15.1 Add: Total other expense, net 10.7 Operating income (expense) $ 6.2 $ 22.2 $ 47.6 $ (9.9 ) $ 66.1 Add: Intangible asset impairment charges — — 1.5 — 1.5 Adjusted operating income (expense)(1) 6.2 22.2 49.1 (9.9 ) 67.6 Add: Depreciation and amortization 21.5 2.1 8.7 0.1 32.4 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 5.0 5.0 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and intangible asset impairment charges (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 27.7 $ 24.3 $ 57.8 $ (4.8 ) $ 105.0 Three months ended September 30, 2019 EFT

Processing epay Money

Transfer Corporate

Services Consolidated Net income $ 137.5 Add: Income tax expense 37.0 Add: Total other expense, net 19.5 Operating income (expense) $ 150.9 $ 20.1 $ 35.6 $ (12.6 ) $ 194.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 18.0 1.6 8.1 0.1 27.8 Add: Share-based compensation — — — 5.5 5.5 Earnings (expense) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (1) $ 168.9 $ 21.7 $ 43.7 $ (7.0 ) $ 227.3

(1) Adjusted operating income (expense) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





EURONET WORLDWIDE, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share (unaudited - in millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $ 40.2 $ 137.6 Foreign currency exchange loss 1.4 11.0 Intangible asset amortization(1) 5.8 5.0 Share-based compensation(2) 5.0 5.5 Impairment of intangible assets 1.5 — Non-cash interest accretion(3) 3.8 3.7 Income tax effect of above adjustments(4) (6.4 ) (6.2 ) Non-cash GAAP tax expense(5) 8.5 2.8 Adjusted earnings(6) $ 59.8 $ 159.4 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted(6) $ 1.12 $ 2.84 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (GAAP) 53,201,971 55,972,061 Effect of unrecognized share-based compensation on diluted shares outstanding 152,672 204,741 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 53,354,643 56,176,802

(1) Intangible asset amortization of $5.8 million and $5.0 million are included in depreciation and amortization expense of $32.4 million and $27.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Share-based compensation of $5.0 million and $5.5 million are included in salaries and benefits expense of $101.5 million and $101.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(3) Non-cash interest accretion of $3.8 million and $3.7 million are included in interest expense of $9.4 million and $9.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively, in the consolidated statements of operations.

(4) Adjustment is the aggregate U.S. GAAP income tax effect on the preceding adjustments determined by applying the applicable statutory U.S. federal, state and/or foreign income tax rates.

(5) Adjustment is the non-cash GAAP tax impact recognized on certain items such as the utilization of certain material net deferred tax assets and amortization of indefinite-lived intangible assets.

(6) Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

