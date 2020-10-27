Carriage Services Increased Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 27, 2020 increased its quarterly dividend to 10¢ per share and subsequently declared a quarterly dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to common share record holders as of November 9, 2020.



In connection with the increased dividend, the Board of Directors withdrew and cancelled its previous dividend declaration on October 21, 2020.