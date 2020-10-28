 

CFO Survey Swedish CFOs more positive despite considerable uncertainty

Press release
Stockholm 28 October 2020

The financial outlook is showing a significant improvement since this past spring, and even though optimism about future business opportunities is lower than during last autumn’s survey, it is considerably higher than when it hit a low point during the spring. External uncertainty has risen to its highest level in four years, and it’s hardly surprising that companies’ top priority is to continue cutting costs.

The CFO Survey is conducted twice a year and aims to highlight changes in sentiment among Swedish CFOs and compare these with the trend in the rest of Europe.

This past spring we decided to not publish the period’s CFO survey, as it was conducted in the midst of the initial phase of the pandemic in March. As a result, the range of responses was extremely large between companies that had responded at the start of the survey period and those that responded at the end of the period.

“Now looking back it is interesting to see how companies’ views of future business opportunities in early March were perceived as being somewhat better than in the autumn of 2019, while during the third week of March they fell to the lowest level we have ever measured,” says Marcus Widén, economist at SEB. “In other words, you could basically see in real time how the sentiment among large corporates developed when the pandemic took hold with full force.”

Strong improvement compared with three months ago
In this autumn’s survey we can see a strong turn towards the positive with respect to how CFOs view the financial outlook compared with three months ago. The upswing is strong in the sectors that were initially hardest hit by the crisis: Manufacturing and Business & Professional Services. The reversal seen in the Swedish market is considerably stronger than the general trend in the EU.

Continued focus on cost-cutting
 “It is hardly surprising that cutting costs continues to be the top priority among companies, but at the same time we see that expectations for organic growth have grown in importance since last autumn’s survey,” says Henrik Nilsson, partner at Deloitte.

Worries about a continued economic decline are great. The survey shows that the challenge that is decreasing most in importance is the shortage of qualified personnel, which can surely be explained by the many layoffs that have taken place during the pandemic. CFOs also indicate that their plans going forward are to continue looking over staffing, even though they indicate a slightly lower reduction than the average in the EU.

