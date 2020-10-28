 

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     28 October 2020     08:05 EET

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Uponor Corporation publishes the following financial reports in 2021:

  • Financial statements bulletin for 2020, 11 February at 08:00 EET
  • January–March interim report, 5 May at 08:00 EET
  • January–June half-year financial report, 27 July at 08:00 EET
  • January–September interim report, 28 October at 08:00 EET

Prior to publishing financial results, Uponor follows a so-called silent period. In 2021, these begin 1 January, 5 April, 27 June and 28 September, and last until the publication of the respective financial report.

Uponor’s Annual Report 2020 including financial statements, review by the Board of Directors, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement will be published in English and Finnish on Uponor’s IR website at www.investors.uponor.com in week 8.

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 18 March 2021 at 15:00 EET. Uponor’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. Shareholders, who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, shall notify the company thereof by email (agm@uponor.com) latest by 28 January 2021.


Uponor Corporation


Further information:
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com

 

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com

 


