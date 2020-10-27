 

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results With Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of $0.66 (as Reported) and $0.77 (as Adjusted)

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDGE) (the “Company”), the parent company of BNB Bank (“BNB”), today announced third quarter results for 2020.

The Company's third quarter 2020 financial results included:

  • Net income for the 2020 third quarter of $13.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, inclusive of pre-tax merger expenses of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share after tax, related to the Company’s merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (“Dime”).
  • Excluding merger expenses, adjusted net income was $15.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue was $20.9 million for the 2020 third quarter, flat compared to the linked quarter, and a $2.2 million, or 12%, increase year-over-year.
  • Net interest income grew $0.3 million compared to the linked quarter, to $40.7 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 2.83%, or 3.22% on an adjusted basis.
  • Total assets increased to $6.3 billion at September 30, 2020, 3% higher than June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased $288.7 million, and the cost of total deposits decreased 10 basis points, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Non-public, non-brokered deposit growth of $322.0 million, or 8%, compared to June 30, 2020, and $1.3 billion, or 56% annualized, from December 31, 2019.
  • Non-performing assets of $7.1 million at September 30, 2020, $0.7 million lower than June 30, 2020 and $2.7 million higher than December 31, 2019. Allowance for credit losses coverage to total loans of 0.94% at September 30, 2020.
  • Total remaining loan payment deferrals at October 25, 2020 were $44 million, or 1.0%, of total loans held for investment.
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.5 million, a decline of $3.0 million on a linked quarter basis.
  • All capital ratios remain strong. Declared a dividend of $0.24 during the quarter.

Reflecting on the third quarter results, Kevin O’Connor, President and CEO said, “Our strong quarterly results reflect the solid foundations of our balance sheet and business model. We continue to navigate this turbulent environment, supporting our employees who, in turn, support our customers. Additionally, we are working with our counterparts at Dime Community Bank to deliver a smooth transition for our customers. I want to thank all of the BNB employees-their ability to service our customers at the highest level while dealing with the pandemic, remote work, child-care issues, and a complicated integration, speaks volumes about their dedication and commitment. I could not be prouder to work with this group of professionals.”

Net Earnings and Returns
Net income in the 2020 third quarter was $13.1 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which was $2.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share higher than the 2020 second quarter, driven primarily by growth in non-interest income and net interest income, and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expense. Excluding the impact of merger expenses, net income for the 2020 third quarter was $15.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $33.1 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, compared to $37.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in 2019.

Returns on average assets and equity in the 2020 third quarter were 0.83% and 10.15%, respectively. Return on average tangible common equity was 12.90% for the 2020 third quarter (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein). The merger expenses incurred during the quarter reduced returns on average assets, equity and tangible common equity by approximately 15 basis points, 178 basis points, and 238 basis points, respectively.

Net Interest Income
Interest income was $46.3 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.4 million compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily due to loan portfolio growth from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), partially offset by lower average yields in loans, securities, and deposits with banks. Interest expense was $5.6 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily due to an increase in average deposits and average cost of borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in average cost of deposits.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin in the 2020 third quarter showed a decline of 17 basis points to 2.83% from 3.00% in the linked quarter. 2020 third quarter loan yields showed a decrease of 10 basis points to 3.72% from 3.82% in the linked quarter.

    Three Months Ended   Change Compared To  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
    2020   2020   2019   2020     2019    
Average yield on loans, tax-equivalent basis      3.72 %    3.82 %    4.73 %    (10 ) bp    (101 ) bp
                                 
Net interest margin - as reported (1)      2.82 %    2.99 %    3.39 %    (17 ) bp    (57 ) bp
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)      2.83      3.00      3.40      (17 )      (57 )  
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)      3.22      3.24      3.42      (2 )      (20 )  

(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans, divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets, excluding deposits with banks and PPP loans.

Commenting on the net interest margin Mr. O’Connor said, “The effects of the pandemic, and the economic and fiscal response continue to weigh on our net interest margin. The PPP forgiveness process has just started, and we are helping our customers navigate the SBA procedures. As of September 30, 2020, all PPP loans were still outstanding. Additionally, customers continue to conserve their liquidity as evidenced by the continued growth in deposits. Non-public customer deposits were up over $300 million quarter-over-quarter, which resulted in an outsized amount of overnight funds earning about 10 basis points. Without this excess liquidity and the PPP loans, the margin would have been 3.22% for the quarter. We continue to lower our already low deposit costs dropping them by 10 basis points quarter-over-quarter. This quarter we restructured our wholesale balance sheet, offsetting securities gains with swap termination losses for a $136 thousand net gain, which should positively impact the margin in the fourth quarter.”

Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $1.5 million for the 2020 third quarter, $3.0 million lower than the 2020 second quarter. The Company recorded additional expected credit losses in the 2020 second quarter related to its estimate of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $6.8 million for the 2020 third quarter, which was $4.5 million higher compared to the 2020 second quarter, primarily attributable to net securities gains, an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans in the 2020 third quarter, and a decrease in the fair value of one loan held for sale recorded in the 2020 second quarter, partially offset by a loss on termination of swaps and a decrease in loan swap fees. Additionally, there was an increase in title fees on a year-over-year and linked quarter basis as real estate activity increased in our eastern markets.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the 2020 third quarter of $28.9 million was $4.5 million higher than the 2020 second quarter. The increase in the third quarter was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense, related to an increase in incentive accruals, and merger expenses. Excluding the impact of merger expenses, total non-interest expense in the 2020 third quarter would have been $26.6 million.

Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $4.0 million in the 2020 third quarter, an increase of $0.9 million compared to the 2020 second quarter. The effective tax rate for the 2020 third quarter was 23.4%, compared to 22.7% for the 2020 second quarter, and 21.7% for the 2019 third quarter. The increase in the Company’s effective tax rate resulted primarily from non-deductible merger expenses in the 2020 third quarter.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $6.3 billion at September 30, 2020, $171.7 million higher than June 30, 2020. The rise in total assets compared to the linked quarter was largely attributable to a $193.4 million increase in interest-earning deposits with banks.

Total loans held for investment increased $18.6 million (2% annualized) to $4.6 billion during the 2020 third quarter. Net deferred loan fees were $14.2 million at September 30, 2020, inclusive of $21.8 million remaining unamortized net loan fees related to PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses was $43.5 million at September 30, 2020, $0.1 million higher than June 30, 2020. The allowance as a percentage of loans was 0.94% at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $288.7 million (23% annualized) to $5.4 billion during the 2020 third quarter. The growth in total deposits was primarily due to a $190.9 million increase in savings and NOW deposits. Demand deposits increased $82.1 million during the 2020 third quarter to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2020, representing 42% of total deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity was $512.2 million at September 30, 2020, $9.6 million higher than June 30, 2020. The growth reflects earnings, partially offset by shareholders’ dividends. During the 2020 first quarter, the Company purchased 179,620 shares of its common stock under the repurchase plan at a cost of $4.6 million. Book value per share was $25.94 at September 30, 2020, $0.47 higher than June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share was $20.40 at September 30, 2020, $0.47 higher than June 30, 2020 (see reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein).

Balance Sheet Highlights (unaudited)

                      Change Compared To  
    September 30,    June 30,    December 31,    June 30,    December 31,   
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2019   2020     2019    
Total assets   $  6,322,377     $  6,150,664     $  4,921,520   $  171,713     $  1,400,857    
Total stockholders' equity      512,221        502,621        497,154      9,600        15,067    
                                 
Loans held for investment                                
Investor commercial real estate ("CRE")   $  1,097,290     $  1,064,623     $  1,034,599   $  32,667     $  62,691    
Owner-occupied CRE      532,597        528,118        531,088      4,479        1,509    
Construction and land      66,826        81,516        97,311      (14,690 )      (30,485 )  
Commercial and industrial      670,796        675,989        679,444      (5,193 )      (8,648 )  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")      960,371        949,662        -      10,709        960,371    
Total commercial      3,327,880        3,299,908        2,342,442      27,972        985,438    
                                 
Multi-family      853,263        844,066        812,174      9,197        41,089    
Residential real estate      449,984        469,183        493,144      (19,199 )      (43,160 )  
Installment and consumer      22,520        24,953        24,836      (2,433 )      (2,316 )  
Net deferred loan (fees) costs      (14,174 )      (17,282 )      7,689      3,108        (21,863 )  
Total loans held for investment   $  4,639,473     $  4,620,828     $  3,680,285   $  18,645     $  959,188    
                                 
Deposits                                
Total IPC deposits   $  4,318,594     $  3,996,590     $  3,042,171   $  322,004     $  1,276,423    
Brokered deposits      122,543        194,019        164,034      (71,476 )      (41,491 )  
Public deposits      927,932        889,810        608,442      38,122        319,490    
Total public and brokered deposits      1,050,475        1,083,829        772,476      (33,354 )      277,999    
Total deposits   $  5,369,069     $  5,080,419     $  3,814,647   $  288,650     $  1,554,422    
                                 
Loan-to-deposit ratio     86.41   %     90.95   %     96.48 %     (4.54 ) %     (10.07 ) %  

Loan and Line of Credit Origination Information (unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Investor CRE   $  68,597   $  46,060   $  100,120   $  156,395   $  174,950
Owner-occupied CRE      23,937      23,287      12,973      80,944      98,065
Commercial and industrial      97,209      65,620      57,119      238,625      252,763
PPP      10,666      949,729      —      960,395      —
Multi-family      19,773      48,330      48,160      107,018      121,954
Residential real estate      1,683      3,654      8,764      14,306      26,289
Other      28,010      9,198      23,901      58,219      75,719
Total loan and line of credit originations   $  249,875   $  1,145,878   $  251,037   $  1,615,902   $  749,740

Asset Quality
Asset quality measures remained solid, as non-performing assets were $7.1 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $7.1 million, or 0.15% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.17% of total loans at June 30, 2020. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $5.6 million to $10.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $5.1 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in 30 to 89 days past due loans compared to prior quarter is primarily comprised of several residential loans.

Regarding asset quality and the current environment, Mr. O’Connor stated, “As of October 25, 2020, there were $44 million in loans that had not reached the end of their forbearance agreements, which is about 1.0% of all loans as of the end of the quarter. This will continue to be a focus of management as we work closely with these customers to monitor their financial health.”

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM (ET) to discuss the 2020 third quarter results. 

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148363/d9dd3cf1e4. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. Telephonic replay will be available through the Company’s website beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call through Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Call Time: 10:00 AM (ET)
Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-746-0738
International Call Dial In: 1-412-317-5271

Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-877-344-7529
Replay International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10148363

About Bridge Bancorp, Inc.
Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, BNB Bank. Established in 1910, BNB, with assets of approximately $6.3 billion, operates 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Through its branch network and its electronic delivery channels, BNB provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through BNB's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BNB, offers financial planning and investment consultation. For more information visit www.bnbbank.com.

BNB also has a rich tradition of involvement in the community, supporting programs and initiatives that promote local business, the environment, education, healthcare, social services and the arts.

Please see the attached tables for selected financial information.

Forward Looking Statements
This release may contain statements relating to the future results of the Company (including certain projections and business trends) that are considered “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements, in addition to historical information, involve risk and uncertainties, and are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of management of the Company. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “will,” “potential,” “could,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “predicts,” “projects,” “would,” “estimates,” “assumes,” “likely,” and variation of such similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, possible or assumed estimates with respect to the financial condition, expected or anticipated revenue, tax rates, and results of operations and business of the Company, including earnings growth; revenue growth in retail banking, lending and other areas; origination volume in the consumer, commercial and other lending businesses; current and future capital management programs; non-interest income levels, including fees from the title abstract subsidiary and banking services as well as product sales; tangible capital generation; market share; expense levels; and other business operations and strategies. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA.

Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in FDIC insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies; rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; changes in interest rates; deposit flows; the cost of funds; demands for loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the quality and composition of BNB’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; an unexpected increase in operating costs; expanded regulatory requirements; expenses related to our proposed merger with Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., unexpected delays related to the merger, or our inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger; and other risk factors discussed elsewhere, and in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on the Company, its customers and the communities it serves. The adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its customers and the communities where it operates may adversely affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
(In thousands)

    September 30,    June 30,    December 31, 
    2020     2020     2019  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks   $  94,892     $  67,633     $  77,693  
Interest-earning deposits with banks      615,575        422,148        39,501  
Total cash and cash equivalents      710,467        489,781        117,194  
Securities available for sale, at fair value      466,081        537,746        638,291  
Securities held to maturity      100,934        111,307        133,638  
Total securities      567,015        649,053        771,929  
Securities, restricted      23,362        28,987        32,879  
Loans held for sale      10,000        10,000        12,643  
Loans held for investment      4,639,473        4,620,828        3,680,285  
Allowance for credit losses      (43,474 )      (43,401 )      (32,786 )
Loans held for investment, net      4,595,999        4,577,427        3,647,499  
Premises and equipment, net      34,341        34,495        34,062  
Operating lease right-of-use assets      44,642        40,434        43,450  
Goodwill and other intangible assets      109,398        109,248        109,627  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      227,153        211,239        152,237  
Total assets   $  6,322,377     $  6,150,664     $  4,921,520  
                   
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Demand deposits   $  2,176,391     $  2,101,950     $  1,386,037  
Savings and negotiable order of withdrawal ("NOW") deposits      686,310        495,421        438,902  
Money market deposit accounts ("MMDA")      1,265,136        1,202,125        1,012,322  
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      52,797        54,643        58,640  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      137,960        142,451        146,270  
Total individual, partnership and corporate ("IPC") deposits      4,318,594        3,996,590        3,042,171  
Brokered deposits      122,543        194,019        164,034  
Public funds - demand deposits      69,914        62,244        132,921  
Public funds - other deposits      858,018        827,566        475,521  
Total public and brokered deposits      1,050,475        1,083,829        772,476  
Total deposits      5,369,069        5,080,419        3,814,647  
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      1,353        1,670        999  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances      215,000        340,000        435,000  
Subordinated debentures, net      79,024        78,990        78,920  
Operating lease liabilities      47,383        43,131        45,977  
Other liabilities and accrued expenses      98,327        103,833        48,823  
Total liabilities      5,810,156        5,648,043        4,424,366  
Total stockholders' equity      512,221        502,621        497,154  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  6,322,377     $  6,150,664     $  4,921,520  


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest income   $  46,296     $ 45,850     $ 46,354     $  136,748     $ 137,221  
Interest expense      5,589       5,418       9,639        18,959       30,666  
Net interest income      40,707       40,432       36,715        117,789       106,555  
Provision for credit losses      1,500       4,500       1,000        11,000       5,100  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses      39,207       35,932       35,715        106,789       101,455  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges and other fees      2,215       1,889       2,588        6,604       7,572  
Title fees      695       385       508        1,409       1,149  
Net securities gains      3,540                    3,525       201  
Loss on termination of swaps      (3,403 )                  (3,403 )      
Change in fair value of loans held for sale      —       (2,643 )            (2,643 )      
Gain on sale of SBA loans      2,191       469       601        3,031       1,662  
Bank owned life insurance      543       547       561        1,638       1,670  
Loan swap fees      554       1,320       1,557        3,105       3,200  
Other      455       285       429        993       1,507  
Total non-interest income      6,790       2,252       6,244        14,259       16,961  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits      16,406       13,919       14,294        45,874       41,233  
Occupancy and equipment      3,599       3,520       3,490        10,618       10,581  
Merger expenses      2,352                    2,352        
Amortization of other intangible assets      149       177       182        507       605  
Other      6,431       6,783       6,238        18,828       18,388  
Total non-interest expense      28,937       24,399       24,204        78,179       70,807  
                               
Income before income taxes      17,060       13,785       17,755        42,869       47,609  
Income tax expense      3,999       3,129       3,852        9,804       10,126  
Net income   $  13,061     $ 10,656     $ 13,903     $  33,065     $ 37,483  
                               
Earnings Per Share (unaudited)                              
(In thousands, except per share data)   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income   $  13,061     $ 10,656     $ 13,903     $  33,065     $ 37,483  
Dividends paid on and earnings allocated to participating securities      (276 )     (218 )     (294 )      (689 )     (797 )
Income attributable to common stock   $  12,785     $ 10,438     $ 13,609     $  32,376     $ 36,686  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including participating securities      19,896       19,861       19,958        19,901       19,950  
Weighted average participating securities      (423 )     (409 )     (422 )      (415 )     (425 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,473       19,452       19,536        19,486       19,525  
Basic earnings per common share   $  0.66     $ 0.54     $ 0.70     $  1.66     $ 1.88  
                               
Weighted average common shares outstanding      19,473       19,452       19,536        19,486       19,525  
Incremental shares from assumed conversions of options and restricted stock units      41       36       32        36       27  
Weighted average common and equivalent shares outstanding      19,514       19,488       19,568        19,522       19,552  
Diluted earnings per common share   $  0.66     $ 0.54     $ 0.70     $  1.66     $ 1.88  


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts and financial ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
    2020   2020   2019   2020   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                      
Return on average total assets    0.83 % 0.72 % 1.17 %  0.77 % 1.07 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (1)    0.98   0.72   1.17    0.83   1.07  
Return on average stockholders' equity    10.15   8.56   11.44    8.75   10.64  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (1)    11.93   8.56   11.44    9.36   10.64  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    12.90   10.95   14.81    11.17   13.88  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)    15.28   11.10   14.97    12.08   14.06  
Net interest rate spread, tax-equivalent basis    2.55   2.72   2.88    2.69   2.81  
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis    2.83   3.00   3.40    3.01   3.33  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    169.28   169.70   157.94    165.63   154.96  
Efficiency ratio    60.92   57.16   56.34    59.20   57.33  
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)    55.71   53.32   55.79    55.85   56.74  
Operating expense/average assets    1.84   1.66   2.04    1.83   2.02  
Adjusted operating expense/average assets (1)    1.68   1.65   2.03    1.76   2.00  

(1) See reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.
(2) Average tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as average total stockholders' equity less average goodwill and intangible assets.

    September 30,    June 30,   December 31,  
    2020   2020   2019  
Selected Financial Data:                    
Book value per share   $  25.94   $ 25.47   $ 25.06  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $  20.40   $ 19.93   $ 19.54  
Common shares outstanding      19,749     19,734     19,837  
                     
Capital Ratios:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.3   13.2 %   13.1 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.3     10.2     10.2  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      10.3     10.2     10.2  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      6.8     7.0     8.5  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) (2)      6.5     6.5     8.1  
                     
Capital Ratios - Bank Only:                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets      13.2   13.1 %   13.0 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      12.2     12.1     12.1  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets      12.2     12.1     12.1  
Tier 1 capital to average assets      8.1     8.4     10.1  
                     
Asset Quality:                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $  10,682   $ 5,080   $ 6,366  
Loans 90 days past due and accruing   $  —   $   $ 343  
Non-performing loans/ Non-performing assets   $  7,064   $ 7,731   $ 4,369  
Non-performing loans/total loans      0.15 %   0.17 %   0.12 %
Non-performing assets/total assets      0.11     0.13     0.09  
Allowance/non-performing loans      615.43     561.39     750.42  
Allowance/total loans      0.94     0.94     0.89  

(1) Tangible common equity represents a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets.
(2) Tangible assets represent a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Three Months Ended September 30,    Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2020     2019    
            Average           Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                                     
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  4,612,125   $  43,108      3.72   %   $ 4,429,423   $ 42,044     3.82   % $ 3,442,462   $ 41,053     4.73   %
Securities (1)      596,981      3,144      2.10       647,218     3,796     2.36       787,387     5,060     2.55    
Deposits with banks      531,205      135      0.10       365,770     112     0.12       61,853     342     2.19    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      5,740,311      46,387      3.21       5,442,411     45,952     3.40       4,291,702     46,455     4.29    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                                    
Other assets      509,574               471,232               412,300            
Total assets   $  6,249,885             $ 5,913,643             $ 4,704,002            
                                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                     
Savings   $  353,624   $  72      0.08   %   $ 317,346   $ 95     0.12   % $ 433,086   $ 1,083     0.99   %
NOW      219,275      29      0.05       131,650     26     0.08       125,056     51     0.16    
MMDA      1,247,455      1,016      0.32       1,151,830     1,135     0.40       1,034,002     3,452     1.32    
Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,820,354      1,117      0.24       1,600,826     1,256     0.32       1,592,144     4,586     1.14    
Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      53,813      155      1.15       56,603     214     1.52       60,144     299     1.97    
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      140,982      387      1.09       147,706     575     1.57       152,093     844     2.20    
Total IPC deposits      2,015,149      1,659      0.33       1,805,135     2,045     0.46       1,804,381     5,729     1.26    
Brokered deposits      139,760      339      0.96       210,393     454     0.87       75,410     387     2.04    
Public funds      825,734      1,049      0.51       769,815     1,060     0.55       500,440     1,139     0.90    
Total public and brokered deposits      965,494      1,388      0.57       980,208     1,514     0.62       575,850     1,526     1.05    
Total deposits      2,980,643      3,047      0.41       2,785,343     3,559     0.51       2,380,231     7,255     1.21    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      1,793      —      —       1,659     1     0.24       14,160     70     1.96    
FHLB advances      329,674      1,407      1.70       341,099     723     0.85       244,011     1,179     1.92    
Subordinated debentures      79,003      1,135      5.72       78,968     1,135     5.78       78,862     1,135     5.71    
Total borrowings      410,470      2,542      2.46       421,726     1,859     1.77       337,033     2,384     2.81    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      3,391,113      5,589      0.66       3,207,069     5,418     0.68       2,717,264     9,639     1.41    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                                     
Demand deposits      2,193,615               2,061,371               1,417,159            
Other liabilities      153,102               144,541               87,313            
Total liabilities      5,737,830               5,412,981               4,221,736            
Stockholders' equity      512,055               500,662               482,266            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  6,249,885             $ 5,913,643             $ 4,704,002            
                                                   
Net interest rate spread                2.55   %               2.72   %             2.88   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  2,349,198             $ 2,235,342             $ 1,574,438            
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            40,798      2.83   %           40,534     3.00   %         36,816     3.40   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment            (91 )    (0.01 )           (102 )   (0.01 )           (101 )   (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $  40,707               $ 40,432               $ 36,715        
Net interest margin                2.82   %               2.99   %             3.39   %
                                                   

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Supplemental Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Rate Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,   
    2020     2019    
            Average           Average  
    Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/  
     Balance    Interest     Cost   Balance   Interest    Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net (including loan fee income) (1)   $  4,240,881   $  124,962      3.94   %   $  3,364,574   $  118,712      4.72   %
Securities (1)      669,100      11,568      2.31        844,057      17,442      2.76    
Deposits with banks      330,355      514      0.21        85,241      1,485      2.33    
Total interest-earning assets (1)      5,240,336      137,044      3.49        4,293,872      137,639      4.29    
Non-interest-earning assets:                                       
Other assets      475,813                 402,174              
Total assets   $  5,716,149              $  4,696,046              
                                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                        
   Savings   $  325,039   $  355      0.15   %   $  425,265   $  3,219      1.01   %  
   NOW      161,165      101      0.08        118,530      140      0.16    
   MMDA      1,150,020      4,560      0.53        1,010,304      10,878      1.44    
   Savings, NOW and MMDA      1,636,224      5,016      0.41        1,554,099      14,237      1.22    
   Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000      56,324      635      1.51        60,796      845      1.86    
   Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more      144,630      1,676      1.55        151,675      2,382      2.10    
Total IPC deposits      1,837,178      7,327      0.53        1,766,570      17,464      1.32    
   Brokered deposits      172,107      1,485      1.15        139,356      2,368      2.27    
   Public funds      756,514      3,500      0.62        527,022      3,701      0.94    
Total public and brokered deposits      928,621      4,985      0.72        666,378      6,069      1.22    
Total deposits      2,765,799      12,312      0.59        2,432,948      23,533      1.29    
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements      10,975      79      0.96        15,722      273      2.32    
FHLB advances      308,128      3,163      1.37        243,544      3,455      1.90    
Subordinated debentures      78,968      3,405      5.76        78,828      3,405      5.78    
Total borrowings      398,071      6,647      2.23        338,094      7,133      2.82    
Total interest-bearing liabilities      3,163,870      18,959      0.80        2,771,042      30,666      1.48    
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
Demand deposits      1,910,686                  1,372,285              
Other liabilities      136,802                  81,588              
Total liabilities      5,211,358                  4,224,915              
Stockholders' equity      504,791                  471,131              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  5,716,149               $  4,696,046              
                                    
Net interest rate spread                 2.69   %                 2.81   %
Net interest-earning assets   $  2,076,466              $  1,522,830             
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent            118,085      3.01   %            106,973      3.33   %
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment             (296 )    (0.01 )             (418 )    (0.01 )  
Net interest income         $  117,789               $  106,555        
Net interest margin                3.00   %                3.32   %  
                                   

(1) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger expenses associated with the Company’s proposed merger with Dime. Tax deductible adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company’s statutory tax rate of approximately 29%.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,    June 30,   September 30,      September 30,    September 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019    
Return on average total assets - as reported    0.83   %   0.72   % 1.17   %  0.77   %   1.07   %
Merger expenses    0.15              0.06        
Income tax effect of adjustment above    —                    
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP)    0.98     0.72     1.17      0.83     1.07    
                       
Return on average stockholders' equity - as reported    10.15   %   8.56   % 11.44   %  8.75   %   10.64   %
Merger expenses    1.83              0.62        
Income tax effect of adjustment above    (0.05 )            (0.01 )      
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)    11.93     8.56     11.44      9.36     10.64    
                       
Return on average tangible common equity - as reported    12.90   %   10.95   % 14.81   %  11.17   %   13.88   %
Merger expenses    2.32              0.79        
Amortization of other intangible assets    0.15     0.18     0.19      0.17     0.23    
Income tax effect of adjustments above    (0.09 )   (0.03 )   (0.03 )    (0.05 )   (0.05 )  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)    15.28     11.10     14.97      12.08     14.06    

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and diluted earnings per share (as reported) to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding merger expenses:

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2020   2019   2020     2019
Net income - as reported   $  13,061     $ 10,656   $ 13,903   $  33,065     $ 37,483
Adjustments:                              
Merger expenses      2,352                2,352      
Income tax effect of adjustment above      (58 )              (58 )    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $  15,355     $ 10,656   $ 13,903   $  35,359     $ 37,483
                               
Diluted earnings per share - as reported   $  0.66     $ 0.54   $ 0.70   $  1.66     $ 1.88
Adjustments:                              
Merger expenses      0.11                0.11      
Income tax effect of adjustment above      —                —      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $  0.77     $ 0.54   $ 0.70   $  1.77     $ 1.88


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income, non-interest income and non-interest expense to pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)   2020   2020   2019   2020   2019
Net interest income   $  40,707   $  40,432   $  36,715   $  117,789   $  106,555
Non-interest income      6,790      2,252      6,244      14,259      16,961
Total revenues      47,497      42,684      42,959      132,048      123,516
Non-interest expense      28,937      24,399      24,204      78,179      70,807
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (1)   $  18,560   $  18,285   $  18,755   $  53,869   $  52,709
Adjustments:                              
Change in fair value of loans held for sale      —      2,643      —      2,643      —
Merger expenses      2,352      —      —      2,352      —
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (2)   $  20,912   $  20,928   $  18,755   $  58,864   $  52,709

(1) The reported pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income less GAAP non-interest expense.
(2) The adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP measure calculated by adding pre-tax pre-provision net revenue less the change in fair value of loans held for sale and merger expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020     2020     2019     2020     2019    
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      60.92     57.16   %   56.34   %    59.20   %   57.33   %
Non-interest expense - as reported   $  28,937     $ 24,399     $ 24,204     $  78,179     $ 70,807    
Less: Merger expenses      (2,352 )                  (2,352 )        
Less: Amortization of intangible assets      (149 )     (177 )     (182 )      (507 )     (605 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $  26,436     $ 24,222     $ 24,022     $  75,320     $ 70,202    
Net interest income - as reported   $  40,707     $ 40,432     $ 36,715     $  117,789     $ 106,555    
Tax-equivalent adjustment      91       102       101        296       418    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  40,798     $ 40,534     $ 36,816     $  118,085     $ 106,973    
Non-interest income - as reported   $  6,790     $ 2,252     $ 6,244     $  14,259     $ 16,961    
Less: Net securities gains      (3,540 )                  (3,525 )     (201 )  
Less: Loss on termination of swaps      3,403                    3,403          
Less: Change in fair value of loans held for sale      —       2,643              2,643          
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $  6,653     $ 4,895     $ 6,244     $  16,780     $ 16,760    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $  47,451     $ 45,429     $ 43,060     $  134,865     $ 123,733    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)      55.71     53.32   %   55.79   %    55.85   %   56.74   %

(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusted non-interest income.


BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to adjusted net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding net
interest income and average adjustments on deposits with banks and PPP loans (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2019    
Net interest income - as reported   $  40,707     $ 40,432     $ 36,715    
Tax-equivalent adjustment      91       102       101    
Net interest income, tax-equivalent basis   $  40,798     $ 40,534     $ 36,816    
Adjustment:                    
Less: Interest income on deposits with banks      (135 )     (112 )     (342 )  
Less: Net interest income on PPP loans and swaps      (6,005 )     (5,370 )        
Adjusted net interest income, tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP)   $  34,658     $ 35,052     $ 36,474    
                     
Average interest-earning assets - as reported   $  5,740,311     $ 5,442,411     $ 4,291,702    
Adjustments:                    
Average deposits with banks      (531,205 )     (365,770 )     (61,853 )  
Average PPP loans      (933,345 )     (729,394 )        
Adjusted average interest-earning assets (non-GAAP)   $  4,275,761     $ 4,347,247     $ 4,229,849    
                     
Net interest margin - as reported (1)      2.82   %   2.99   %   3.39   %
Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)      2.83       3.00       3.40    
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3)      3.22       3.24       3.42    

      (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
      (2) Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis represents net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets.
      (3) Adjusted net interest margin represents adjusted net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis divided by adjusted average interest-earning assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,   September 30,   September 30,    September 30,  
    2020     2020     2019     2020     2019    
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported    1.84   % 1.66   % 2.04   %  1.83   % 2.02   %
Merger expenses    (0.15 )            (0.05 )      
Amortization of other intangible assets    (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )    (0.02 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)    1.68     1.65     2.03      1.76     2.00    

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets calculation (non-GAAP):

    September 30,    June 30,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2020     2019    
Total assets - as reported   $  6,322,377     $ 6,150,664     $ 4,921,520    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,398 )     (109,248 )     (109,627 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $  6,212,979     $ 6,041,416     $ 4,811,893    
                     
Total stockholders' equity - as reported   $  512,221     $ 502,621     $ 497,154    
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets - as reported      (109,398 )     (109,248 )     (109,627 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $  402,823     $ 393,373     $ 387,527    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)      6.5   %   6.5   %   8.1   %

(1) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.

Contact: John M. McCaffery
  Executive Vice President
  Chief Financial Officer
  (631) 537-1001, ext. 7290

