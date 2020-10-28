Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2020
28 October 2020
Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2020
In March 2020 we downwardly adjusted our expectations for core earnings and profit before tax as a result of the coronavirus crisis. During the first, second and third quarters we have built up large management reserves for handling of later impairment charges. The effect on the bank’s core earnings, however, has been less negative than expected in March, and earlier this month we therefore upwardly adjusted our expectations for core earnings and for profit before tax.
Core earnings
|(DKK million)
|
Q1-Q3
2020
|
Q1-Q3
2019
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|Total core income
|1,613
|1,586
|2,116
|2,001
|1,917
|1,861
|Total expenses and depreciation
|576
|593
|805
|866
|845
|815
|Core earnings before impairment charges for loans
|1,037
|993
|1,311
|1,135
|1,072
|1,046
|Impairment charges for loans etc.
|-185
|-75
|-100
|-43
|-70
|-211
|Core earnings
|852
|918
|1,211
|1,092
|1,002
|835
|Result for the portfolio etc.
|-24
|+53
|+49
|+77
|+84
|+78
|Special costs
|11
|11
|15
|217
|22
|22
|Profit before tax
|817
|960
|1,245
|952
|1,064
|891
Highlights of the first three quarters of 2020
- Our main focus during the coronavirus pandemic has been and still is to help our customers and business partners – and of course to ensure safe working conditions for our employees.
- Income increases by 2% and expenses decrease by 3%, reducing the bank’s rate of costs to 35.7%.
- After impairment charges of DKK 44 million in the third quarter, the management estimates increases by DKK 17 million to DKK 541 million.
- 7% decrease in core earnings to DKK 852 million.
- 15% decrease in profit before tax to DKK 817 million.
- Growth in loans of 2% relative to the end of September 2019 and 1% during the third quarter of 2020.
- Moody’s upgrades the bank’s long-term deposits rating from A1 to Aa3.
Yours sincerely
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
Attachment
