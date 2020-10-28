Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other stakeholders

28 October 2020

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s quarterly report for the first three quarters of 2020

In March 2020 we downwardly adjusted our expectations for core earnings and profit before tax as a result of the coronavirus crisis. During the first, second and third quarters we have built up large management reserves for handling of later impairment charges. The effect on the bank’s core earnings, however, has been less negative than expected in March, and earlier this month we therefore upwardly adjusted our expectations for core earnings and for profit before tax.