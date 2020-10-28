 

Statement from Atos

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 07:00  |  14   |   |   

On October 27, 2020, a jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York found Syntel, now part of Atos, liable for trade secret misappropriation and copyright infringement and specified an amount of damages due to Cognizant and its subsidiary TriZetto of approximately $855 million in damages. The case started in 2015 between Syntel and TriZetto and predated the 2018 acquisition of Syntel by Atos.

Atos has already filed a motion challenging the validity of TriZetto’s claims and will immediately seek to file a further motion to overturn the verdict. These motions will be decided by the Judge presiding over the case. If these motions were denied, Atos would have the right to appeal. Atos considers that the jury’s verdict is not supported by the evidence presented during the trial or the applicable law. In addition, Atos considers the amount of damages grossly out of proportion to the acts complained of.

As Atos argued at trial, the maximum amount of damages legally available to TriZetto in this case is approximately $8.5 million. Atos confirms this position.

**** 

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Gilles Arditti - +33 1 73 26 00 66 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

Press:
Sylvie Raybaud - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (SocietasEuropaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
PureGold Intersects 1,147 G/T Gold Over 1.2 Metres From Underground and 66.3 G/T Gold Over 1 Metre ...
LPL Acquires Fintech Firm Blaze Portfolio
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Atos’ Ordinary General Meeting
26.10.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
22.10.20
Atos acquires U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek
22.10.20
Third quarter of 2020
22.10.20
Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire Edifixio and to reinforce its Cloud and Salesforce practice in the French market
22.10.20
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
20.10.20
Atos supercomputer boosts weather forecasting capacity for ‘Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service’ and supports fight against air pollution
13.10.20
‘PwC France and Maghreb’ renews confidence in Atos to support app transformation in a secure hybrid cloud environment
13.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of digital.security
12.10.20
Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion