 

ShotSpotter Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. ET

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: +1 (877) 300-8521
International dial-in: +1 (412) 317-6026
Conference ID: 10149645

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 9, 2020.

U.S. replay dial-in: +1 (844) 512-2921
International replay dial-in: +1 (412) 317-6671
Replay ID: 10149645

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make communities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter Flex, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter Connect (previously known as ShotSpotter Missions) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and helps to improve officer accountability and deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

Company Contact:
Mary Hentges, Interim CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
mhentges@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


