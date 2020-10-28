 

Receipts Issued for Novo’s Final Short Form Prospectuses Qualifying Distribution of Common Shares and Warrants Underlying Subscription Receipts

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 00:20  |  11   |   |   

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO) is pleased to announce that receipts have been issued for Novo’s final short form prospectuses (the “Prospectuses”) qualifying the distribution of an aggregate 17,192,379 units (the “Qualified Units”) of the Company issuable pursuant to the automatic conversion of 17,192,379 previously issued subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) of the Company.

The Subscription Receipts were issued on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions on August 27, 2020 at a price of C$3.25 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of approximately C$56 million in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited (please see the Company’s news releases dated August 4, August 27, September 8, and September 14, 2020 for further details).

Each Qualified Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.40 per share until August 27, 2023. All Subscription Receipts will be automatically converted, without any further payment or action on the part of the holders, into Qualified Units on October 30, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of a subscription receipt agreement entered into by the Company, Clarus Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP, and Olympia Trust Company (as Subscription Receipt agent), the Qualified Units will be deemed to be issued on October 30, 2020. Subscribers not holding Subscription Receipts through CDS in non-certificated form will receive certificates or DRS statements representing the Qualified Units forthwith after their deemed issuance. Subscribers with any questions are encouraged to contact Leo Karabelas at leo@novoresources.com or +1-416-543-3120.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”
Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, in the United States or to any “U.S Person” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”)) of any equity or other securities of Novo. The securities of Novo have not been, and will not be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption therefrom.


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Brixton Metals and High Power Exploration Sign Heads of Agreement for an Earn-In, Joint Venture of ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Reports on Pre-development Activities at the Back River Gold Project
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
PureGold Intersects 1,147 G/T Gold Over 1.2 Metres From Underground and 66.3 G/T Gold Over 1 Metre ...
LPL Acquires Fintech Firm Blaze Portfolio
Panoro Minerals Delineating New Porphyry Discovery at Humamantata Project, Peru
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek and Millennium
06.10.20
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
29.09.20
Novo Initiates Due Diligence Under Kalamazoo Option

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
265
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?