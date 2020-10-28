Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) (the “Company”), headquartered in Seattle, WA, the holding company parent of Sound Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding shares in the open market in an amount up to $2 million, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on October 28, 2020, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.



The Board of Directors of the Company also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), to facilitate repurchases of its common stock pursuant to the above mentioned stock repurchase program (the “Rule 10b5-1 plan”). The Rule 10b5-1 plan would allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Act, to repurchase shares on the Company’s behalf.

Laurie Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, indicated that the Board of Directors approved the repurchase program in view of the current price level of the Company’s common stock and the strong capital position of the Company’s subsidiary, Sound Community Bank. Ms. Stewart stated: “We believe that the repurchase of our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity that will benefit the Company and our stockholders.”

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.