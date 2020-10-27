 

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results, Announces Share Buyback Program

STOUGHTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $10.3 million, or $2.01 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $14.7 million, or $2.86 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives and operating expenses of $229,000 related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, earnings were $16.3 million, or $3.17 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to purchase up to 552,000 shares of its common stock, representing approximately 10.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

Repurchases under this program may be made in open market transactions. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares. The repurchase program will expire on October 29, 2021, and may be suspended or terminated at any time.

At September 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $723.0 million, compared to $724.0 million at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 0.1%. An increase in loans held for sale of $26.1 million was offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $26.9 million relative to the prior quarter.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The third quarter was another strong quarter in earnings for our Company. We are very pleased with our performance, especially our mortgage banking operations, which maintained high levels of loans closed, loans sold, and net revenue from loan sales and origination activity. We continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet during these unprecedented times, while the announcement of our new buyback program will enable our Company to deploy excess capital in the most effective manner.”

Third Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $96,000, or 2.1%, to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $4.6 million the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the proportion of non-maturity deposits and a decline in the proportion of term certificates from the same period in the prior year. The average balance of savings accounts at the Company increased $63.0 million, or 58.5%, from September 30, 2019 and the average balance of term certificates decreased $51.0 million, or 28.0%, from September 2019, contributing to an 83 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased in the third quarter of 2020 to 2.81%, from 2.89% in the third quarter of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $546,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 1.34% and 0.90% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and was 67.2% and 131.4% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Nonperforming assets include $2.8 million of credits which were paid in early October. Excluding these loans with payoffs, the allowance for loan losses would have been 92.3% of non-performing assets at September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased $13.6 million, or 215.3%, to $19.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $6.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $12.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Sold mortgage loans reached a volume of $410.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was accompanied by an increase in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $1.1 million, given a recent stabilization of interest rates from the first half of the year. Net mortgage servicing fees for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included a negative fair valuation adjustment of $522,000.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.3 million to $11.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $9.7 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase is principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $901,000, mainly related to higher commissions and incentives associated with increased residential loan production.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $186,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $22,000, in addition to increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as the Company looks to consolidate its office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements.

Other non-interest expenses comprising professional fees, marketing, FDIC insurance and other non-interest expenses increased by $246,000 in the quarter ended September 30, 2020 versus the prior year period, as elevated mortgage loan production costs and the expiration of an FDIC deposit insurance credit were partially offset by a decrease in discretionary marketing expenses.

Income tax expense of $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 consists of both federal and state tax expenses. The Company’s net operating loss carryforward of $10.8 million from prior years was fully absorbed during the period.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income increased by $385,000, or 2.9%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by an increase in the proportion of non-maturity deposits, and a decline in the proportion of term certificates from the prior year. The net interest margin decreased in the first nine months of 2020 to 2.86%, from 2.94% in the first nine months of 2019, due to deposit repricing lagging the decreasing interest-earning asset yields in a declining interest rate environment.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $144,000 in the prior year period.

Non-interest income increased $24.3 million, or 155.8%, to $39.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $15.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, principally due to an increase of $26.2 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in the gain on loan origination and sale activities was partially offset by a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees due to a fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights of $2.0 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, given expectations of higher prepayments. The fair value adjustment for mortgage servicing rights was $636,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased $6.9 million, or 26.2%, to $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from $26.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Non-interest expenses in the first nine months of 2020 included one-time charges of $1.4 million related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $229,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

In the first nine months of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased $5.9 million, including one-time charges of $1.4 million for the retirement of senior executives, higher commissions and incentives associated with higher residential loan production, and COVID-19 pandemic-related compensation of $101,000 for front-line and quarantined employees.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased $423,000 in the first nine months of 2020 over the prior year period, partly as a result of increased spending on cleaning and supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic of $125,000, as well as increased depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment that are expected to be retired as we consolidate our administrative office space in light of prolonged remote working arrangements for certain back-office staff.

Professional fees in the first nine months of 2020 increased $69,000 over the prior year period, primarily related to management succession planning costs. Spending on marketing during the first nine months of 2020 was $186,000 less than in the prior year period, due to fewer marketing campaigns while communities were subject to a stay-at-home order. The increase of $652,000 in other non-interest expenses during the first nine months of 2020 was driven mainly by costs related to higher mortgage loan production.

Income tax expense of $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 consists of both federal and state income taxes, as the Company’s net operating loss carryforward of $12.0 million from prior years was fully absorbed during the period.

Balance Sheet
At September 30, 2020, total assets amounted to $723.0 million compared to $631.0 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $92.0 million, or 14.6%. Contributing to asset growth was a $15.4 million increase in net loans, mainly driven by the issuance of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“SBA PPP Loans”) for $15.4 million. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $40.8 million during the first nine months of 2020, mainly as a result of strong core growth in deposits and the timing of cash proceeds from loan sales. Loans held for sale increased by $25.0 million to $87.8 million at September 30, 2020 from $62.8 million at December 31, 2019.

The increase in total assets was funded by deposit growth. Non-brokered deposits totaled $485.0 million at September 30, 2020, increasing by $78.8 million, or 19.4%, during the first nine months of 2020. Driving the growth in non-brokered deposits were customers’ receipt of government stimulus, SBA PPP Loans proceeds which were deposited with us, and our focus on deposit gathering prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brokered deposits declined by $53.6 million to $37.3 million at September 30, 2020, from $90.9 million at December 31, 2019. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank advances increased by $37.8 million to $82.2 million at September 30, 2020, from $44.4 million at December 31, 2019, as a result of the funding of our SBA PPP Loans and other loans with FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank advances.

Total stockholders’ equity was $94.9 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $78.5 million at December 31, 2019. The increase of $16.5 million relates mainly to net income in the period of $14.7 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $1.6 million. In addition, the Company repurchased $1.2 million of shares during the first nine months of 2020, and equity adjustments related to the stock benefit plan and the employee stock ownership plan amounted to $1.5 million during the period.

COVID-19 Impact
In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, for which we funded $15.4 million of SBA PPP Loans through September 30, 2020, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Most Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, lending and operations centers in Stoughton, North Attleboro and Andover, Massachusetts, six loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and one loan production office in Southern New Hampshire.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of continued deterioration in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions or legislative or regulatory initiatives; reputational risk relating to the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, non-interest income to total income, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
                 
Assets  
Cash and due from banks   $ 5,335     $ 4,371  
Interest-bearing deposits     43,756       3,881  
Total cash and cash equivalents     49,091       8,252  
                 
Certificates of deposit     -       490  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     55,551       57,503  
Loans held for sale, at fair value     87,805       62,792  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $6,597 in 2020 and $4,280 in 2019     484,548       469,131  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost     3,797       2,417  
Accrued interest receivable     1,654       1,393  
Mortgage servicing rights, net     10,944       8,556  
Premises and equipment, net     5,133       5,748  
Bank-owned life insurance     8,577       8,441  
Foreclosed real estate, net     132       -  
Other assets     15,736       6,281  
                 
Total assets   $ 722,968     $ 631,004  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Deposits:                
Non-interest bearing   $ 93,352     $ 61,603  
Interest bearing     391,660       344,581  
Brokered     37,273       90,858  
Total deposits     522,285       497,042  
                 
Federal Reserve Bank advances     15,318       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     66,903       44,403  
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     1,959       2,052  
Post-employment benefit obligations     2,289       2,464  
Other liabilities     19,276       6,581  
Total liabilities     628,030       552,542  
                 
Stockholders' Equity:                
Common stock     55       56  
Additional paid-in capital     51,201       51,127  
Retained earnings     46,415       31,757  
ESOP-Unearned compensation     (3,803 )     (3,944 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax     1,070       (534 )
Total stockholders' equity     94,938       78,462  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 722,968     $ 631,004  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Interest and dividend income:                                
Loans   $ 5,337     $ 6,144     $ 16,680     $ 17,791  
Other interest and dividend income     311       397       1,080       1,221  
Total interest and dividend income     5,648       6,541       17,760       19,012  
                                 
Interest expense     979       1,968       3,933       5,570  
                                 
Net interest income     4,669       4,573       13,827       13,442  
Provision (credit) for loan losses     546       -       2,338       (144 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     4,123       4,573       11,489       13,586  
                                 
Non-interest income:                                
Customer service fees     330       363       902       1,053  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net     18,102       5,782       39,616       13,438  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     1,180       (181 )     (1,428 )     362  
Other     262       339       734       718  
Total non-interest income     19,874       6,303       39,824       15,571  
Non-interest expenses:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     7,911       7,010       24,439       18,514  
Occupancy and equipment     859       673       2,395       1,972  
Professional fees     253       264       888       819  
Marketing     154       275       458       644  
FDIC insurance     41       (55 )     136       91  
Other non-interest expenses     1,833       1,551       5,073       4,421  
Total non-interest expenses     11,051       9,718       33,389       26,461  
Income before income taxes     12,946       1,158       17,924       2,696  
Income tax expense     2,661       14       3,266       97  
                                 
Net income   $ 10,285     $ 1,144     $ 14,658     $ 2,599  
                                 
                                 
Net income per share:                                
Basic   $ 2.01     $ 0.21     $ 2.86     $ 0.48  
Diluted   $ 2.01     $ 0.21     $ 2.86     $ 0.48  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     5,120,367       5,345,786       5,123,705       5,429,339  
Diluted     5,120,367       5,345,786       5,126,077       5,429,339  
                                 
                                 


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended September 30,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 559,370     $ 5,337       3.82 %   $ 573,899     $ 6,144       4.28 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   57,211       305       2.13 %     53,947       377       2.80 %
Interest-earning deposits   48,949       7       0.06 %     4,881       23       1.88 %
Total interest-earning assets   665,530       5,649       3.40 %     632,727       6,544       4.14 %
Noninterest-earning assets   41,037                       14,757                  
Total assets $ 706,567                     $ 647,484                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings accounts   170,762       172       0.40 %     107,764       149       0.55 %
NOW accounts   57,646       41       0.28 %     38,697       47       0.49 %
Money market accounts   72,369       75       0.41 %     64,058       251       1.57 %
Term certificates   131,053       442       1.35 %     182,073       918       2.02 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   431,830       730       0.68 %     392,592       1,365       1.39 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   82,639       249       1.21 %     101,933       603       2.37 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   514,469       979       0.76 %     494,525       1,968       1.59 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   88,394                       62,456                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   12,724                       10,138                  
Total liabilities   615,587                       567,119                  
Total stockholders' equity   90,980                       80,365                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 706,567                     $ 647,484                  
Net interest income         $ 4,670                     $ 4,576          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.64 %                     2.55 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 151,061                     $ 138,202                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.81 %                     2.89 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   129.36 %                     127.95 %                

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $1,000 and $3,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances/Yields
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2020     2019  
  Average     Interest     Average     Average     Interest     Average  
  Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/     Outstanding     Earned/     Yield/  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Paid     Rate     Balance     Paid     Rate  
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Loans (1) $ 555,838     $ 16,680       4.00 %   $ 549,665     $ 17,791       4.32 %
Investment securities(2) (3)   58,201       1,016       2.33 %     54,350       1,154       2.83 %
Interest-earning deposits   30,177       68       0.30 %     5,132       77       2.00 %
Total interest-earning assets   644,216       17,764       3.68 %     609,147       19,022       4.16 %
Noninterest-earning assets   37,509                       21,228                  
Total assets $ 681,725                     $ 630,375                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Savings accounts   154,736       689       0.59 %     104,530       337       0.43 %
NOW accounts   54,185       142       0.35 %     39,466       144       0.49 %
Money market accounts   70,712       394       0.74 %     65,609       712       1.45 %
Term certificates   159,540       2,012       1.68 %     171,827       2,552       1.98 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   439,173       3,237       0.98 %     381,432       3,745       1.31 %
FHLBB and FRB advances   69,672       696       1.33 %     98,817       1,825       2.46 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   508,845       3,933       1.03 %     480,249       5,570       1.55 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Noninterest-bearing deposits   76,397                       62,194                  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities   11,996                       8,681                  
Total liabilities   597,238                       551,124                  
Total stockholders' equity   84,487                       79,251                  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 681,725                     $ 630,375                  
Net interest income         $ 13,831                     $ 13,452          
Interest rate spread(4)                   2.65 %                     2.61 %
Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 135,371                     $ 128,898                  
Net interest margin(6)                   2.86 %                     2.94 %
                                               
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   126.60 %                     126.84 %                

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.
(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLB of Boston stock.
(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on an effective tax rate of 21%, of $4,000 and $10,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Rate/Volume Analysis
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ (154 )   $ (653 )   $ (807 )
Investment securities   22       (94 )     (72 )
Interest-earning deposits   27       (41 )     (14 )
Total interest-earning assets   (105 )     (788 )     (893 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   71       (48 )     23  
NOW accounts   18       (24 )     (6 )
Money market accounts   29       (205 )     (176 )
Term certificates   (218 )     (258 )     (476 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   (100 )     (535 )     (635 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (99 )     (255 )     (354 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (199 )     (790 )     (989 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 94     $ 2     $ 96  


  Nine Months Ended  
  September 30, 2020 vs. 2019  
  Increase (Decrease)     Total  
  Due to Changes in     Increase  
  Volume     Rate     (Decrease)  
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans $ (29 )   $ (1,080 )   $ (1,109 )
Investment securities   (1 )     (136 )     (137 )
Interest-earning deposits   30       (37 )     (7 )
Total interest-earning assets   -       (1,253 )     (1,253 )
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Savings accounts   197       154       351  
NOW accounts   15       (17 )     (2 )
Money market accounts   (12 )     (306 )     (318 )
Term certificates   (173 )     (367 )     (540 )
Total interest-bearing deposits   27       (536 )     (509 )
FHLBB and FRB advances   (441 )     (688 )     (1,129 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (414 )     (1,224 )     (1,638 )
                       
Change in net interest income $ 414     $ (29 )   $ 385  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 4,032     $ 637     $ 4,669  
Provision for loan losses     546       -       546  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,486       637       4,123  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     309       21       330  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       18,459       18,459  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (98 )     1,278       1,180  
Other     93       169       262  
Total non-interest income     304       19,927       20,231  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,959       5,952       7,911  
Occupancy and equipment     437       422       859  
Other non-interest expenses     1,084       1,197       2,281  
Total non-interest expenses     3,480       7,571       11,051  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 310     $ 12,993       13,303  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (357 )
Income before income taxes                     12,946  
                         
Income tax expense                     2,661  
Net income                   $ 10,285  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 3,781     $ 792     $ 4,573  
Credit for loan losses     -       -       -  
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     3,781       792       4,573  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     331       32       363  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       6,010       6,010  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (93 )     (88 )     (181 )
Other     242       97       339  
Total non-interest income     480       6,051       6,531  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     1,966       5,044       7,010  
Occupancy and equipment     367       306       673  
Other non-interest expenses     1,184       851       2,035  
Total non-interest expenses     3,517       6,201       9,718  
                         
Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 744     $ 642       1,386  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (228 )
Loss before income taxes                     1,158  
                         
Income tax expense                     14  
Net income                   $ 1,144  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 11,970     $ 1,857     $ 13,827  
Provision for loan losses     2,338       -       2,338  
                         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     9,632       1,857       11,489  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     827       75       902  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       40,667       40,667  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (281 )     (1,147 )     (1,428 )
Other     318       416       734  
Total non-interest income     864       40,011       40,875  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits (2)     6,983       17,456       24,439  
Occupancy and equipment     1,305       1,090       2,395  
Other non-interest expenses     3,286       3,269       6,555  
Total non-interest expenses     11,574       21,815       33,389  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ (1,078 )   $ 20,053       18,975  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (1,051 )
Income before income taxes                     17,924  
                         
Income tax expense                     3,266  
Net income                   $ 14,658  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

(2) Salaries and benefits include the severance and vested stock acceleration costs related to the retirement of the CEO and CFO of the Bank. The total cost of this event was $1.38 million, of which $1.03 million was allocated to the Bank segment and the remainder, $344,000, was allocated to the mortgage segment.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Segment Information
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019  
    Envision Bank     Envision Mortgage     Consolidated Total  
Net interest income   $ 12,123     $ 1,319     $ 13,442  
Credit for loan losses     (144 )     -       (144 )
                         
Net interest income after credit for loan losses     12,267       1,319       13,586  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Customer service fees     947       106       1,053  
Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1)     -       14,043       14,043  
Mortgage servicing fees, net     (273 )     635       362  
Other     465       253       718  
Total non-interest income     1,139       15,037       16,176  
                         
Non-interest expenses:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     5,292       13,222       18,514  
Occupancy and equipment     1,137       835       1,972  
Other non-interest expenses     3,436       2,539       5,975  
Total non-interest expenses     9,865       16,596       26,461  
                         
Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit   $ 3,541     $ (240 )     3,301  
                         
Elimination of inter-segment profit                     (605 )
Income before income taxes                     2,696  
                         
Income tax expense                     97  
Net income                   $ 2,599  

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2020  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 12,946     $ 2,661     $ 10,285     $ 2.01  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
COVID-19 related expenses     22       4       18     $ 0.00  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 12,968     $ 2,665     $ 10,303     $ 2.01  
                                 
                                 
    Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2019  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 1,158     $ 14     $ 1,144     $ 0.21  
                                 
Non-GAAP basis   $ 1,158     $ 14     $ 1,144     $ 0.21  
                                 
    Year-to-Date  
    September 30, 2020  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 17,924     $ 3,266     $ 14,658     $ 2.86  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                                
Retirement salary and benefits compensation     692       126       566       0.11  
Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation     683       124       559       0.11  
COVID-19 related expenses     229       42       187       0.04  
Non-GAAP basis   $ 19,528     $ 3,558     $ 15,970     $ 3.12  
                                 
    Year-to-Date  
    September 30, 2019  
    Income Before Taxes     Provision for Income Taxes     Net Income     Earnings per Common Share (diluted)  
GAAP basis   $ 2,696     $ 97     $ 2,599     $ 0.48  
                                 
Non-GAAP basis   $ 2,696     $ 97     $ 2,599     $ 0.48  


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    At or for the     At or for the  
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
                                 
Return on average assets: (1, 5)                                
GAAP     5.82 %     0.71 %     2.87 %     0.55 %
Non-GAAP (2)     5.83 %     0.71 %     3.12 %     0.55 %
                                 
Return on average equity: (1, 6)                                
GAAP     45.22 %     5.69 %     23.13 %     4.37 %
Non-GAAP (2)     45.30 %     5.69 %     25.20 %     4.37 %
                                 
Net interest margin     2.81 %     2.89 %     2.86 %     2.94 %
                                 
Non-interest income to total income:                                
GAAP     80.98 %     49.07 %     74.23 %     45.03 %
                                 
Efficiency ratio: (7)                                
GAAP     45.03 %     89.35 %     62.23 %     91.20 %
Non-GAAP (2)     44.94 %     89.35 %     59.24 %     91.20 %
                                 
Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)     13.28 %     12.28 %     13.28 %     12.28 %
                                 
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets (4)     1.38 %     0.54 %     1.38 %     0.54 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4)     1.34 %     0.90 %     1.34 %     0.90 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4)     1.39 %     0.90 %     1.39 %     0.90 %
                                 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets     67.21 %     120.20 %     67.21 %     120.20 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans     66.31 %     120.20 %     66.31 %     120.20 %
                                 
Tangible book value per share   $ 17.18     $ 13.95     $ 17.18     $ 13.95  
Outstanding Shares     5,524,390       5,701,152       5,524,390       5,701,152  

(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented.

(2) See page 14 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income.

(3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented.

(4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets.

(6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

    As of October 19, 2020  
    Commercial loans     Residential loans     Residential loans serviced for others  
                   
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Balance outstanding   $ 169,940     $ 362,176     $ 1,629,169  
                         
COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: (1)                        
Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral   $ 11,320     $ 5,884     $ 22,228  
Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans     6.7 %     1.6 %     1.4 %
Loans with suspended payment   $ 11,320     $ 4,588     $ 13,296  
Loans with reduced payment     -       1,296       8,932  
                         
Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but                        
have since resumed payment   $ 25,600     $ 11,934     $ 44,543  
Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest)     -       2,746       9,427  
Loans on a repayment plan     -       -       1,376  
Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or                        
interest payments to maturity (2)     20,950       8,381       31,330  
Loans which were paid off completely (3)     4,650       807       1,582  
Other loans     -       -       828  

(1) Includes commercial loans that have been approved for loan payment deferral but for which documentation is closing or pending.

(2) Includes commercial loan for which maturity was extended.

(3) Includes the payment from one commercial loan relationship for $2.8 million that was listed on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020.


Randolph Bancorp, Inc.
COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure
(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

    As of September 30, 2020  
    Exposure Balance     Exposure by Risk Weighting          
                                                    Balance  
            Real     Commercial                             with  
            Estate     &                             Deferred  
Industry (1)   Total     Secured     Industrial     Construction     Pass     Criticized (4)     Payments  
                                           
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Group home/care facility   $ 1,103       $ 1,103       $ -       $ -       $ 1,103     $ -     $ -  
Hotels/hospitality     12,592         12,559         33         -         -       12,592       8,317  
Restaurants/food service     2,858         1,610         1,248         -         2,858       -       -  
Retail/shopping center     24,719         20,044         -         4,675         24,082       637       2,060  
Other sectors (2)     2,185         2,185         -         -         1,545       640       640  
Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors   $ 43,457       $ 37,501       $ 1,281       $ 4,675       $ 29,588     $ 13,869     $ 11,017  
Percentage of commercial loans outstanding   24.7 %     26.4 %     6.3 %     34.0 %                          
Commercial loans outstanding   $ 176,000       $ 141,862       $ 20,388       $ 13,750                            
Loan to value secured by real estate (3)           40.9 %             75.0 %                          
                                                         

(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at September 30, 2020 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee.

(2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19.

(3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.

(4) Includes one loan relationship for $2.8 million that was listed on nonaccrual status at September 30, 2020, and was subsequently paid off in early October.


Category: Earnings

Source: Randolph Bancorp, Inc. and Envision Bank

CONTACT:

Envision Bank
William M. Parent
President and Chief Executive Officer
617.925.1955
wparent@envisionbank.com


Disclaimer

