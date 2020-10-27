Toscana Energy Announces Receipt of Securityholder Approval and Final Court Order Approving the Transaction With i3 Energy plc

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toscana Energy Income Corporation (Toscana or the Company) (TSX: TEI) announced that it has obtained a final order from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving the acquisition of Toscana by i3 Energy plc (i3 Energy) pursuant to an arrangement (the Arrangement) under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), as previously announced on June 23, 2020.

In addition, today Toscana held its annual and special meeting of Toscana shareholders (the Shareholders) in Calgary, Alberta (the Meeting). A total of 61,141,062 common shares (Common Shares) in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 42.13% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the Meeting.