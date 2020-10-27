 

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buyback program

Company announcement no. 42 - 20
 27 October 2020

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buyback program

On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 155,949   18,878,554
20 October 2020 3,000 186.39 559,164
21 October 2020 3,031 185.13 561,115
Accumulated under the program 161,980   19,998,833

The share buyback program announced in Company announcement 09 – 20 has now been concluded as shares corresponding to an aggregate value of DKK 20,000,000 have been repurchased.

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 179,765 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.79% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

