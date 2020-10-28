 

Consti Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2020, at 8.40 a.m.

Consti Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021

Consti Plc's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 will be published on 5 February 2021. The electronic version of the Annual Report, which includes the full financial statements for 2020 will be published in week 11/2021.

Consti Plc's Annual General Meeting for 2021 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 7 April 2021 in Helsinki.

Consti shall publish three Interim Reports during 2021:

  • Interim Report for January-March published on 30 April 2021
  • Half-Year Financial Report for January-June published on 23 July 2021
  • Interim Report for January-September published on 27 October 2021

Consti observes a 30-day closed period preceding the publication of its Financial Statements Bulletin and Interim Reports. During this time the company's representatives do not comment on the company's financial position or future outlook and do not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

CONSTI PLC

Further information:
Esa Korkeela, CEO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 40 730 8568
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi


