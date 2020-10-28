DGAP-News PUMA SE: PUMA's Sales and Profitability rebound in the Third Quarter - PUMA remains cautious for the Fourth Quarter because of COVID-19
DGAP-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 2020
PUMA's Sales and Profitability rebound in the Third Quarter
PUMA remains cautious for the Fourth Quarter because of COVID-19
Herzogenaurach, October 28, 2020
2020 Third Quarter Facts
- Sales increase by 13.3% currency adjusted to € 1,583 million (+7.2% reported)
- Gross profit margin declines to 47.0% mainly caused by negative currency impacts,
more promotional activities and an unfavorable regional mix
- Operating expenses (OPEX) decrease by 3.3% due to various cost saving measures
- Operating result (EBIT) up by 16.8% to € 190 million
- PUMA signs long-term partnership with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr
- PUMA successfully launches the football boot ULTRA and the basketball shoe RS DREAMER
- PUMA basketball athletes Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma win the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers
- PUMA partners with top NBA 2020 draft prospect LaMelo Ball
- PUMA and Cobra golf athlete Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 U.S. Open Championship
- Free float of PUMA shares increases after Kering sells 5.9% stake
2020 Nine Months Facts
- Sales decrease by 5.1% currency adjusted to € 3,714 million (-7.7% reported)
- Gross profit margin declines to 46.5% (last year: 49.4%), mainly caused by negative currency impacts, more promotional activities and higher inventory provisions
- Operating expenses (OPEX) decrease by 1.5% to € 1,596 million due to various cost savings in the second and third quarter
- Operating result (EBIT) at a profit of € 146 million (last year: € 385 million)
