 

DGAP-News PUMA SE: PUMA's Sales and Profitability rebound in the Third Quarter - PUMA remains cautious for the Fourth Quarter because of COVID-19

DGAP-News: PUMA SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
PUMA SE: PUMA's Sales and Profitability rebound in the Third Quarter - PUMA remains cautious for the Fourth Quarter because of COVID-19

28.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q3 2020

PUMA's Sales and Profitability rebound in the Third Quarter
PUMA remains cautious for the Fourth Quarter because of COVID-19

Herzogenaurach, October 28, 2020

2020 Third Quarter Facts

- Sales increase by 13.3% currency adjusted to € 1,583 million (+7.2% reported)

- Gross profit margin declines to 47.0% mainly caused by negative currency impacts,

more promotional activities and an unfavorable regional mix

- Operating expenses (OPEX) decrease by 3.3% due to various cost saving measures

- Operating result (EBIT) up by 16.8% to € 190 million

- PUMA signs long-term partnership with Brazilian football star Neymar Jr

- PUMA successfully launches the football boot ULTRA and the basketball shoe RS DREAMER

- PUMA basketball athletes Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma win the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers

- PUMA partners with top NBA 2020 draft prospect LaMelo Ball

- PUMA and Cobra golf athlete Bryson DeChambeau wins the 2020 U.S. Open Championship

- Free float of PUMA shares increases after Kering sells 5.9% stake

2020 Nine Months Facts

- Sales decrease by 5.1% currency adjusted to € 3,714 million (-7.7% reported)

- Gross profit margin declines to 46.5% (last year: 49.4%), mainly caused by negative currency impacts, more promotional activities and higher inventory provisions

- Operating expenses (OPEX) decrease by 1.5% to € 1,596 million due to various cost savings in the second and third quarter

- Operating result (EBIT) at a profit of € 146 million (last year: € 385 million)

