NOXXON Announces Completion of 6-month Therapy for Low-dose Cohort in Phase 1/2 Brain Cancer Study of NOX-A12 Plus Radiotherapy

Patients participating in the study would not have benefitted clinically from the standard of care chemotherapy due to their MGMT promoter methylation status. They also all had tumor tissue remaining after surgical resection before being recruited into the study.

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the last patient in the low-dose cohort has completed six months of NOX-A12 therapy in the Phase 1/2 brain cancer clinical trial. The study investigates three dose regimens of NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed MGMT 1 promoter unmethylated glioblastoma patients, a difficult-to-treat brain cancer.

Tumor volume reductions were observed in two of three patients during the six-month treatment, and in the third patient in the period after a second surgery following continued NOX-A12 treatment. Maximum tumor volume reductions were 6% and 60% for the first two patients. The third patient experienced 23% tumor volume reduction relative to the post-second surgery baseline. Tumor volume reductions were reported as the average of two independent central MRI readers and results included unscheduled scans. Two of three patients had stable or decreasing tumor volumes for 16 weeks or longer (one following a second surgery) and both are currently in the treatment-free follow-up period. One patient deceased from tumor progression during the treatment period.

NOX-A12 steady-state plasma levels were in the targeted range following administration of 200 mg per week. With a data cutoff date of October 23, 2020, the adverse event profile was similar to that expected from radiotherapy alone in glioblastoma patients. Eighteen of 90 adverse events were noted as being potentially related to NOX-A12 and disease or radiotherapy. There were five adverse events potentially related only to NOX-A12 which were all mild or moderate (grade 1 or 2), confirming the manageable safety and tolerability profile for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy.