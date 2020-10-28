 

NOXXON Announces Completion of 6-month Therapy for Low-dose Cohort in Phase 1/2 Brain Cancer Study of NOX-A12 Plus Radiotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 08:00   

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the last patient in the low-dose cohort has completed six months of NOX-A12 therapy in the Phase 1/2 brain cancer clinical trial. The study investigates three dose regimens of NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed MGMT1 promoter unmethylated glioblastoma patients, a difficult-to-treat brain cancer.

Patients participating in the study would not have benefitted clinically from the standard of care chemotherapy due to their MGMT promoter methylation status. They also all had tumor tissue remaining after surgical resection before being recruited into the study.

Tumor volume reductions were observed in two of three patients during the six-month treatment, and in the third patient in the period after a second surgery following continued NOX-A12 treatment. Maximum tumor volume reductions were 6% and 60% for the first two patients. The third patient experienced 23% tumor volume reduction relative to the post-second surgery baseline. Tumor volume reductions were reported as the average of two independent central MRI readers and results included unscheduled scans. Two of three patients had stable or decreasing tumor volumes for 16 weeks or longer (one following a second surgery) and both are currently in the treatment-free follow-up period. One patient deceased from tumor progression during the treatment period.

NOX-A12 steady-state plasma levels were in the targeted range following administration of 200 mg per week. With a data cutoff date of October 23, 2020, the adverse event profile was similar to that expected from radiotherapy alone in glioblastoma patients. Eighteen of 90 adverse events were noted as being potentially related to NOX-A12 and disease or radiotherapy. There were five adverse events potentially related only to NOX-A12 which were all mild or moderate (grade 1 or 2), confirming the manageable safety and tolerability profile for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy.

Zeit
08:00 Uhr
NOXXON SCHLIESST 6-MONATIGE THERAPIE FÜR NIEDRIGDOSIS-KOHORTE IN DER PHASE-1/2-GEHIRNTUMORSTUDIE MIT NOX-A12 PLUS STRAHLENTHERAPIE AB
20.10.20
NOXXON KÜNDIGT ERÖFFNUNG VON DREI WEITEREN KLINISCHEN ZENTREN ZUR REKRUTIERUNG VON PATIENTEN FÜR NOX-A12 GEHIRNTUMOR-STUDIE AN
20.10.20
NOXXON Announces Three Additional Clinical Centers to Recruit Patients for NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial
14.10.20
NOXXON ERWEITERT VOLUMEN UND VERBESSERT BEDINGUNGEN FÜR WANDELSCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN VON ATLAS
14.10.20
NOXXON Secures Expanded Capacity and Improved Conversion Conditions for Convertible Bonds From Atlas
14.10.20
NOXXON SCHLIESST PATIENTENREKRUTIERUNG FÜR DIE ZWEITE DOSIS-KOHORTE DER PHASE 1/2-STUDIE VON NOX-A12 UND STRAHLENTHERAPIE IN PATIENTEN MIT GEHIRNTUMOREN AB
14.10.20
NOXXON Announces Successful Completion of Patient Recruitment for Second Dose Cohort in Phase 1/2 Brain Cancer Study of NOX-A12 Plus Radiotherapy

Zeit
16.04.20
56
Noxxon Pharma N.V.