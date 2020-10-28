Power Integrations’ New MinE-CAP IC Reduces Volume of AC-DC Converters by Up to 40%

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the MinE-CAP IC for high power density, universal input AC-DC converters. By halving the size of the high-voltage bulk electrolytic capacitors required in offline power supplies, this new type of IC enables a reduction in adapter size of up to 40%. The MinE-CAP device also dramatically reduces in-rush current making NTC thermistors unnecessary, increasing system efficiency and reducing heat dissipation.

Novel MinE-CAP device dramatically reduces the input bulk capacitor size, reduces in-rush current by up to 95%, eliminates NTC thermistors and associated losses (Photo: Business Wire)

Comments Power Integrations’ product marketing director, Chris Lee: “The MinE-CAP will be a game-changer for compact chargers and adapters. Electrolytic capacitors are physically large, occupy a significant fraction of the internal volume and often constrain form factor options – particularly minimum thickness – of adapter designs. The MinE-CAP IC allows the designer to use predominantly low voltage rated capacitors for a large portion of the energy storage, which shrinks the volume of those components linearly with voltage. USB PD has driven a major market push towards small 65 W chargers and many companies have concentrated on increasing switching frequency to reduce the size of the flyback transformer. MinE-CAP provides more volume saving than doubling the switching frequency, while actually increasing system efficiency.”

The MinE-CAP leverages the small size and low RDSon of PowiGaN gallium nitride transistors to actively and automatically connect and disconnect segments of the bulk capacitor network depending on AC line voltage conditions. Designers using MinE-CAP select the smallest high-line rated bulk capacitor required for high AC line voltages, and allocate most of the energy storage to lower voltage capacitors that are protected by the MinE-CAP until needed at low AC line. This approach dramatically shrinks the size of input bulk capacitors without compromising output ripple, operating efficiency, or requiring redesign of the transformer.