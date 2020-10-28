 

Clean Marine Fuels Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 08:20  |  76   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is pursuing its strategy to reduce greenhouse gases emissions in maritime transportation, by chartering four Aframax-type vessels equipped with Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion. These vessels, each with a capacity of 110,000 tons of crude oil or refined products, will be delivered in 2023 and will join the time-chartered fleet of Total. The first two vessels will be chartered from shipowner Hafnia, and the remaining two from Viken Shipping.

The vessels have been designed with the most efficient LNG propulsion technologies to reduce emissions, allowing a significant decrease in Greenhouse Gases, of more than 5,000 tons per year and per ship compared to conventional vessels.

This chartering contract is in line with our Climate Ambition and will contribute to our Net Zero carbon neutrality target by 2050 or before. This contract follows a similar one, signed earlier this year, for two LNG-powered VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers), to be delivered in 2022.” underlined Luc Gillet, Senior Vice President Shipping at Total. “LNG as a Marine Fuel remains the best and immediately available solution to reduce the carbon footprint of our shipping activities. With these four new vessels, we reaffirm our commitment to expand the use of cleaner marine fuels, for a more sustainable shipping”.

The supply of LNG for these four LNG-powered vessels will be provided by Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, Total’s dedicated business unit in charge of worldwide bunkering activities.

LNG as a marine fuel, the best and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport

A true technological breakthrough in the service of environmental protection, LNG is now the best available and technologically proven solution to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport. Compared to ships powered by fuel oil, its use results in a reduction of:

• 99% of sulphur oxide emissions;
• 99% of fine particles emissions;
• Up to 85% of nitrogen oxide emissions;
• About 20% of greenhouse gases emissions.

Total, 2nd Largest Private Global LNG Player

Total is the second-largest private global LNG player, with an overall portfolio of around 50 Mt/y by 2025 and a worldwide market share of 10%. With over 34 Mt of LNG managed in 2019, the Group has solid and diversified positions across the LNG value chain. Through its stakes in liquefaction plants located in Qatar, Nigeria, Russia, Norway, Oman, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Australia or Angola, the Group sells LNG in all markets.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary Note
 This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seite 1 von 2
Total Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Acceleration of Pre-Launch Activities for Arimoclomol
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
South Africa: Total Makes Second Significant Gas Condensate Discovery
27.10.20
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects Awarded in France
27.10.20
LanzaTech, Total and L’Oréal Announce a Worldwide Premiere: the Production of the First Cosmetic Plastic Bottle Made From Industrial Carbon Emissions
26.10.20
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
26.10.20
Totgesagte leben länger: Warum die Aktien von ExxonMobil und Total gerade jetzt mächtig interessant erscheinen!
25.10.20
Shell, BP, ENI und Total: Günstig wie selten zuvor – jetzt rein?
22.10.20
Aktien Europa: Rücksetzer geht weiter - EuroStoxx zeitweise auf Monatstief
21.10.20
Carling Platform: Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group
21.10.20
Orange, Total, Osino Resources: Wie profitieren vom Wachstum in Afrika?
20.10.20
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
559
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich