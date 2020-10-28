 

AudioValley Appoints Brian Benedik, Former Spotify Executive, as Strategic Advisor

Business Wire
28.10.2020   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, announces the appointment of Brian Benedik, a recognized leader in the digital audio monetization space, as Strategic Advisor.

A Syracuse University and Columbia University Executive Program graduate, Brian is a seasoned international veteran in the field of digital audio. In particular, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for the leading global audio streaming service Spotify where he worked from 2013 until 2019. Before joining Spotify, Brian held a number of senior leadership positions with major US audio companies such as iHeartMedia, Clear Channel or Katz Media Group, a media representation firm, where he started his career in 1993, and later returned to Katz Media as Founder / President of Katz Digital, one of the inaugural digital audio platforms in 2008. Since 2019, Brian has also worked with audio book leader Audible, podcast specialist Sounder.fm, before joining this year gaming company Niantic Labs, a leading global augmented reality content owner & platform, as VP Global Revenue.

Brian Benedik comments: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with the AudioValley Group, a digital audio pioneer and a very significant player I’ve come across many times in my years in the industry. I am looking forward to working with Alexandre and the Group’s managers as we strive to further capture growth opportunities in this booming digital audio market.”

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and Founder declares: “I am proud to welcome such a well-respected figure of our industry. As a Strategic Advisor for the Group, Brian will be helping us in setting our next strategic milestones in the US and internationally. I am convinced his experience will be of great assistance to further develop AudioValley as a world leader in the monetization of digital audio.”

Upcoming events (after market close):
2020 revenue
 27 January 2021

14.10.20
AudioValley Improves Operating Profitability Despite Impact of COVID-19 on First Half
30.09.20
AudioValley: Targetspot Carries on With Its International Expansion in Australia and Envisions the Opening of 10 New Countries by 2021.