AudioValley Appoints Brian Benedik, Former Spotify Executive, as Strategic Advisor

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY) (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), an international specialist in digital audio solutions, announces the appointment of Brian Benedik, a recognized leader in the digital audio monetization space, as Strategic Advisor.

A Syracuse University and Columbia University Executive Program graduate, Brian is a seasoned international veteran in the field of digital audio. In particular, he served as Global Chief Revenue Officer for the leading global audio streaming service Spotify where he worked from 2013 until 2019. Before joining Spotify, Brian held a number of senior leadership positions with major US audio companies such as iHeartMedia, Clear Channel or Katz Media Group, a media representation firm, where he started his career in 1993, and later returned to Katz Media as Founder / President of Katz Digital, one of the inaugural digital audio platforms in 2008. Since 2019, Brian has also worked with audio book leader Audible, podcast specialist Sounder.fm, before joining this year gaming company Niantic Labs, a leading global augmented reality content owner & platform, as VP Global Revenue.