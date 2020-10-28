Mynaric raises EUR 52.8M to continue positioning as market leading industrialized laser communication producer

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH A PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Munich, October 28, 2020 - Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11), a leader in the design, development and manufacture of laser communication products for high-speed connectivity in air and space, has successfully raised gross proceeds of EUR 52.8 million via a capital increase from authorized capital. The amount was already fully placed during a pre-placement with institutional investors while full allocation was still conditional on the completion of a subscription rights offering to existing shareholders which ended on Monday.



Today's announcement of the EUR 52.8 million capital increase gross proceeds brings Mynaric's total funding to date to more than EUR 110 million which was and is being invested to industrialize laser communication products for commercial and governmental connectivity networks.



"We are now starting to deliver first products into the hands of customers and are winning contracts for initial deployments of industrialized laser communication technology. Developments being driven by the commercial sector and, more recently and forcefully, by the government sector are heralding the industrial age of laser communication. The company that can meet the demand from these initial players, with products specifically designed for mass deployment, is the company that is best placed to lead this hugely dynamic and ever-growing market. With today's announced funding and the recently won contracts we have all reasons to believe we are that company."