init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digital innovations and corona in public transport 28.10.2020

How digital innovations can help public transport to cope with the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, while having in sight the future of mobility

Physical distancing - contactless payment

COVID-19 has changed many things - including the way that customers choose to pay. Contactless has become the preferred payment method in the retail sector since the lockdown period began. Public transport passengers now also demand this payment option - and operators have been keen to respond. With this additional step towards digitizing ticketing, transport operators can not only increase the safety of their drivers and passengers, but also reduce expensive cash handling costs and speed up boarding times.

Various concepts are possible and can also be implemented in stages: from the simple avoidance of cash payments to e-ticketing and smart ticketing.

EVENDpc3, the latest generation of combined ticket printer and on-board computer supports all the above-mentioned options, including contactless payments. In addition, init has developed an external card reader. PROXusb can be connected to the ticket printer with just one cable and can also be easily mounted outside the driver's cab. This automatically maintains the distance between the driver and passenger.

Physical distancing - controlling occupancy levels

One of the biggest challenges public transport is currently facing is ensuring that buses and trains are not overcrowded. This is the only way to regain passengers' trust in the safety of bus and train. With the help of the MOBILEguide passenger guidance system, init is breaking new ground and offering a step-by-step solution that traffic operators can use to influence their vehicle capacity.