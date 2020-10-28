 

Immunovia to Host Webinar Introducing New CEO, Patrik Dahlen

28.10.2020   

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company that develops highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company will host a webinar to introduce incoming CEO, Patrik Dahlen on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 9:00 CET. The webinar will include a Q&A session with CEO, Patrik Dahlen and Chairman, Carl Borrebaeck.

Immunovia previously announced the CEO transition on August 26th, 2020 (link to press release). Patrik Dahlen will join Immunovia as the company's new CEO starting November 1, 2020. Mats Grahn will assume a position on Immunovia's Board of Directors.

Event Details:

Webinar Introducing New CEO, Patrik Dahlen with Chairman, Carl Borrebaeck

Date: Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

Time: 9:00 am CET

To join the webinar: Register for Webinar (link)

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation phase. The company aims for a sales start at the end of Q1 2021 with subsequent commercial testing in Q2.

When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

 

CONTACT:
 Julie Silbe
Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com 


