Groupe PSA revenue amounted to €15,453 million in Q3 2020 compared to €15,579 million in Q3 2019.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,964 million up by 1.2% compared to Q3 2019. A strong product mix (+5.8%) as well as positive price actions (+1.5%), other effects (+2.7%) and an increase of sales to partners (+0.1%) more than offset the decrease of volumes and country mix (-6.8%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.1%) mainly driven by the Turkish lira and Argentinean peso.

The strong product mix stems from the success of the Group’s last launches in particular Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Opel Vauxhall Corsa, all available with a BEV and ICE version, and Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV.

The Group has sold 589,000 cars in the world in Q3 2020 while continuing to prioritize profitability and cash generation.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 428,000 vehicles at the end of September 2020, down 26% compared to end of September 2019.

Faurecia revenue was down 7.4% at €3,874 million.

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 25% of the automotive market in Europe, by 30% in Latin America, by 20% in Russia and by 10% in China.

Operational outlook (unchanged):
 Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.

Link to the presentation of Q3 2020.

Financial Calendar
 24 February 2021: 2020 Annual Results

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Attachments

Revenue YTD September 2020 versus YTD September 2019

In million Euros

 

9M 2019

 

9M 2020

 

Change

Automotive

 

42,202

 

 

31,559

 

 

(10,643

)

 

Faurecia

 

13,157

 

 

10,043

 

 

(3,114

)

 

Other businesses and eliminations *

(1,441

)

 

(1,029

)

 

412

 

 

 Group Revenue

 

53,918

 

40,573

 

(13,345

)

* Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Revenue Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019

In million Euros

 

Q3 2019

Q3 2020

Change

Automotive

11,824

 

11,964

140

Faurecia

4,185

 

3,874

(311)

Other businesses and eliminations *

(430

)

(385)

45

Group Revenue

 

15,579

 

15,453

(126)

* Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

 

Q3 Consolidated World Sales

 
Consolidated World Sales
Estimates 		Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Δ Q3 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Δ YTD
EUROPE *

568,869

495,581

- 12.9%

2,246,995

1,380,105

- 38.6%

PEUGEOT

214,891

216,062

+ 0.5%

854,276

583,655

- 31.7%

CITROEN

158,344

137,110

- 13.4%

614,199

389,802

- 36.5%

DS

10,068

7,015

- 30.3%

38,869

24,403

- 37.2%

OPEL VAUXHALL

185,566

135,394

- 27.0%

739,651

382,245

- 48.3%

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

33,726

46,824

+ 38.8%

105,009

118,109

+ 12.5%
PEUGEOT

15,602

19,236

+ 23.3%

55,532

51,284

- 7.6%

CITROEN

9,615

12,478

+ 29.8%

27,536

32,754

+ 18.9%
DS

428

485

+ 13.3%

1,197

1,065

- 11.0%

OPEL VAUXHALL

8,081

14,625

+ 81.0%

20,744

33,006

+ 59.1%
LATIN AMERICA

33,052

25,299

- 23.5%

102,388

62,453

- 39.0%

PEUGEOT

20,007

17,069

- 14.7%

61,525

40,231

- 34.6%

CITROEN

12,464

7,823

- 37.2%

39,434

21,236

- 46.1%

DS

226

91

- 59.7%

569

317

- 44.3%

OPEL VAUXHALL

355

316

- 11.0%

860

669

- 22.2%

CHINA

27,469

8,827

- 67.9%

87,003

31,239

- 64.1%

PEUGEOT

14,214

5,406

- 62.0%

43,271

15,868

- 63.3%

CITROEN

12,944

3,311

- 74.4%

41,701

15,148

- 63.7%

DS

311

110

- 64.6%

2,031

223

- 89.0%

INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC

7,537

7,325

- 2.8%

25,816

19,189

- 25.7%

PEUGEOT

5,263

4,884

- 7.2%

18,737

13,624

- 27.3%

CITROEN

1,820

1,779

- 2.3%

5,829

4,365

- 25.1%

DS

443

432

- 2.5%

1,018

904

- 11.2%

OPEL VAUXHALL

11

230

+ 1990.9%

232

296

+ 27.6%
EURASIA

3,810

4,720

+ 23.9%

10,214

10,734

+ 5.1%
PEUGEOT

2,036

2,275

+ 11.7%

5,734

5,491

- 4.2%

CITROEN

1,586

2,023

+ 27.6%

4,108

4,320

+ 5.2%
DS

11

54

+ 390.9%

20

88

+ 340.0%
OPEL VAUXHALL

177

368

+ 107.9%

352

835

+ 137.2%
Total Consolidated World Sales

674,463

588,576

- 12.7%

2,577,425

1,621,829

- 37.1%

PEUGEOT

272,013

264,932

- 2.6%

1,039,075

710,153

- 31.7%

CITROEN

196,773

164,524

- 16.4%

732,807

467,625

- 36.2%

DS

11,487

8,187

- 28.7%

43,704

27,000

- 38.2%

OPEL VAUXHALL

194,190

150,933

- 22.3%

761,839

417,051

- 45.3%

 
 
* Europe = EU + EFTA + Albania + Bosnia + Croatia + Kosovo + Macedonia + Montenegro + Serbia

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)
2Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue

