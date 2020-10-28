Groupe PSA Q3 2020 Auto Revenue: Back to Growth
Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):
Groupe PSA revenue amounted to €15,453 million in Q3 2020 compared to €15,579 million in Q3 2019.
Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,964 million up by 1.2% compared to Q3 2019. A strong product mix (+5.8%) as well as positive price actions (+1.5%), other effects (+2.7%) and an increase of sales to partners (+0.1%) more than offset the decrease of volumes and country mix (-6.8%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.1%) mainly driven by the Turkish lira and Argentinean peso.
The strong product mix stems from the success of the Group’s last launches in particular Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Opel Vauxhall Corsa, all available with a BEV and ICE version, and Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV.
The Group has sold 589,000 cars in the world in Q3 2020 while continuing to prioritize profitability and cash generation.
Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 428,000 vehicles at the end of September 2020, down 26% compared to end of September 2019.
Faurecia revenue was down 7.4% at €3,874 million.
Market outlook: in 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 25% of the automotive market in Europe, by 30% in Latin America, by 20% in Russia and by 10% in China.
Operational outlook (unchanged):
Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.
Financial Calendar
24 February 2021: 2020 Annual Results
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
|
Revenue YTD September 2020 versus YTD September 2019
|
In million Euros
|
|
9M 2019
|
|
9M 2020
|
|
Change
|
Automotive
|
|
42,202
|
|
|
31,559
|
|
|
(10,643
|
)
|
|
Faurecia
|
|
13,157
|
|
|
10,043
|
|
|
(3,114
|
)
|
|
Other businesses and eliminations *
|
(1,441
|
)
|
|
(1,029
|
)
|
|
412
|
|
|
Group Revenue
|
|
53,918
|
|
40,573
|
|
(13,345
|
)
|
* Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
|
Revenue Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019
|
In million Euros
|
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2020
|Change
|
Automotive
|
11,824
|
|
11,964
|
140
|
Faurecia
|
4,185
|
|
3,874
|
(311)
|
Other businesses and eliminations *
|
(430
|
)
|
(385)
|
45
|
Group Revenue
|
|
15,579
|
|
15,453
|
(126)
|
* Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
|
Q3 Consolidated World Sales
|
Consolidated World Sales
Estimates
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2020
|Δ Q3
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2020
|Δ YTD
|EUROPE *
|
568,869
|
495,581
|
- 12.9%
|
2,246,995
|
1,380,105
|
- 38.6%
|PEUGEOT
|
214,891
|
216,062
|+ 0.5%
|
854,276
|
583,655
|
- 31.7%
|CITROEN
|
158,344
|
137,110
|
- 13.4%
|
614,199
|
389,802
|
- 36.5%
|DS
|
10,068
|
7,015
|
- 30.3%
|
38,869
|
24,403
|
- 37.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
185,566
|
135,394
|
- 27.0%
|
739,651
|
382,245
|
- 48.3%
|MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
|
33,726
|
46,824
|+ 38.8%
|
105,009
|
118,109
|+ 12.5%
|PEUGEOT
|
15,602
|
19,236
|+ 23.3%
|
55,532
|
51,284
|
- 7.6%
|CITROEN
|
9,615
|
12,478
|+ 29.8%
|
27,536
|
32,754
|+ 18.9%
|DS
|
428
|
485
|+ 13.3%
|
1,197
|
1,065
|
- 11.0%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
8,081
|
14,625
|+ 81.0%
|
20,744
|
33,006
|+ 59.1%
|LATIN AMERICA
|
33,052
|
25,299
|
- 23.5%
|
102,388
|
62,453
|
- 39.0%
|PEUGEOT
|
20,007
|
17,069
|
- 14.7%
|
61,525
|
40,231
|
- 34.6%
|CITROEN
|
12,464
|
7,823
|
- 37.2%
|
39,434
|
21,236
|
- 46.1%
|DS
|
226
|
91
|
- 59.7%
|
569
|
317
|
- 44.3%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
355
|
316
|
- 11.0%
|
860
|
669
|
- 22.2%
|CHINA
|
27,469
|
8,827
|
- 67.9%
|
87,003
|
31,239
|
- 64.1%
|PEUGEOT
|
14,214
|
5,406
|
- 62.0%
|
43,271
|
15,868
|
- 63.3%
|CITROEN
|
12,944
|
3,311
|
- 74.4%
|
41,701
|
15,148
|
- 63.7%
|DS
|
311
|
110
|
- 64.6%
|
2,031
|
223
|
- 89.0%
|INDIA & ASIA PACIFIC
|
7,537
|
7,325
|
- 2.8%
|
25,816
|
19,189
|
- 25.7%
|PEUGEOT
|
5,263
|
4,884
|
- 7.2%
|
18,737
|
13,624
|
- 27.3%
|CITROEN
|
1,820
|
1,779
|
- 2.3%
|
5,829
|
4,365
|
- 25.1%
|DS
|
443
|
432
|
- 2.5%
|
1,018
|
904
|
- 11.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
11
|
230
|+ 1990.9%
|
232
|
296
|+ 27.6%
|EURASIA
|
3,810
|
4,720
|+ 23.9%
|
10,214
|
10,734
|+ 5.1%
|PEUGEOT
|
2,036
|
2,275
|+ 11.7%
|
5,734
|
5,491
|
- 4.2%
|CITROEN
|
1,586
|
2,023
|+ 27.6%
|
4,108
|
4,320
|+ 5.2%
|DS
|
11
|
54
|+ 390.9%
|
20
|
88
|+ 340.0%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
177
|
368
|+ 107.9%
|
352
|
835
|+ 137.2%
|Total Consolidated World Sales
|
674,463
|
588,576
|
- 12.7%
|
2,577,425
|
1,621,829
|
- 37.1%
|PEUGEOT
|
272,013
|
264,932
|
- 2.6%
|
1,039,075
|
710,153
|
- 31.7%
|CITROEN
|
196,773
|
164,524
|
- 16.4%
|
732,807
|
467,625
|
- 36.2%
|DS
|
11,487
|
8,187
|
- 28.7%
|
43,704
|
27,000
|
- 38.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
|
194,190
|
150,933
|
- 22.3%
|
761,839
|
417,051
|
- 45.3%
|* Europe = EU + EFTA + Albania + Bosnia + Croatia + Kosovo + Macedonia + Montenegro + Serbia
1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)
2Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue
