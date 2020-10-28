 

Stora Enso appoints two new members to its Group Leadership Team

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Tobias Bäärnman, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, as a member of the Group Leadership Team. He joined Stora Enso in 2017, first as SVP Controlling, Strategy and IT for Consumer Board division. Since December 2019, he has worked as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer. Before joining Stora Enso, he worked as Finance Director at Iggesund Paperboard and has earlier held various positions at Statoil and Procter and Gamble. He has a master's degree in finance.

Stora Enso has also appointed Teemu Salmi, CIO and Head of IT & Digitalisation, as a member of the Group Leadership Team. He joined Stora Enso in 2017. Previously, he worked at Ericsson in various executive positions, most recently as SVP and Head of business unit IT & Cloud in Middle East & Africa. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science.

"I am very happy to welcome Tobias and Teemu to our Group Leadership Team. Tobias' appointment will further strengthen our focus on strategy implementation and contribute to building our future businesses through our innovation agenda. Teemu's appointment confirms our commitment to fully take advantage of digitalisition, which helps us optimise current business and enables new business models," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Annica Bresky.

Tobias Bäärnman and Teemu Salmi will be based in Stockholm. The appointments will be valid from 1 November 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767


Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

