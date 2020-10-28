 

DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

28-Oct-2020 / 10:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Göttelborn, October 28, 2020. The trading of the shares in Nanogate SE in the Scale segment will end with extraordinary termination by Deutsche Börse AG at the end of October 28, 2020. From October 29, 2020, the shares will be listed in the Basic Board segment. This ensures the continued tradability of the Nanogate share.

The termination is based on the fact that the audited annual financial statements and management report 2019 have not yet been submitted. Due to the ongoing insolvency proceedings, probably until the decision on the insolvency plan, the consolidated financial statements and various individual financial statements of group companies for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 cannot be finalized and audited. It is therefore not possible to adhere to the corresponding transparency obligations of the Scale segment. Furthermore, the insolvency proceedings opened on September 1, 2020 represent an additional reason for an extraordinary termination.

Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact

Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Phone +49 69 2475 689 491/490 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

