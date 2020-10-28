DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 28-Oct-2020 / 10:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttelborn, October 28, 2020. The trading of the shares in Nanogate SE in the Scale segment will end with extraordinary termination by Deutsche Börse AG at the end of October 28, 2020. From October 29, 2020, the shares will be listed in the Basic Board segment. This ensures the continued tradability of the Nanogate share.

The termination is based on the fact that the audited annual financial statements and management report 2019 have not yet been submitted. Due to the ongoing insolvency proceedings, probably until the decision on the insolvency plan, the consolidated financial statements and various individual financial statements of group companies for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 cannot be finalized and audited. It is therefore not possible to adhere to the corresponding transparency obligations of the Scale segment. Furthermore, the insolvency proceedings opened on September 1, 2020 represent an additional reason for an extraordinary termination.

