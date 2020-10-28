 

DGAP-Adhoc ISRA VISION AG: Cash compensation for conversion-related squeeze-out fixed at EUR 46.77

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ISRA VISION AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
ISRA VISION AG: Cash compensation for conversion-related squeeze-out fixed at EUR 46.77

28-Oct-2020 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cash compensation for conversion-related squeeze-out fixed at EUR 46.77

Darmstadt, October 28, 2020 - Today, Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG submitted a substantiated formal request to the Executive Board of ISRA VISION AG pursuant to Section 62 (1) and (5) sentence 1 German Transformation Act (UmwG) in conjunction with Sections 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and has asked the Executive Board of ISRA VISION AG to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of ISRA VISION AG to pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ISRA VISION AG in return for an adequate cash compensation in connection with a merger of ISRA VISION AG into Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG by way of absorption (a so-called merger squeeze-out under the German Transformation Act).

Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG has set the cash compensation at an amount of EUR 46.77 per ISRA VISION AG share. The appropriateness of this cash compensation was examined by the court-appointed expert auditor.

The conclusion and notarization of the merger agreement between ISRA VISION AG and Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG is scheduled for October 29, 2020. It is intended to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting that shall take place on December 15, 2020, and pass a resolution on the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ISRA VISION AG to Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG in return for cash compensation of EUR 46.77 per share of ISRA VISION AG.

Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG has meanwhile moved its headquarters from Essen to Darmstadt and will be renamed ISRA VISION AG following the merger. In the course of the merger, all employees will transfer to the new ISRA VISION AG by operation of law.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is subject to an approval resolution of the General Meeting of ISRA VISION AG and the entry of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial register at the registered office of Atlas Copco Germany Holding AG and ISRA VISION AG respectively.


Further information

ISRA VISION AG
Industriestraße 14
64297 Darmstadt
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 140
Internet: www.isravision.com

Investor Relations
e-mail: investor@isravision.com

Melanie Böttcher
Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 209

Susanne Becht
Phone: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 212

