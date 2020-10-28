 

Cellulosic Fire Protection in European Building Construction Steelwork Intumescent Coating Market worth EURO 179 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cellulosic Fire Protection in European Building Construction Steelwork Intumescent Coating Market by Country (The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Denmark, Norway) – Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from EURO 154 million in 2020 to EURO 179 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The intumescent coating for cellulosic fire protection in European building construction steelwork market size is projected to grow from EURO 154 million in 2020 to EURO 179 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2020 and 2025. The growth is attributed to the growing residential and non-residential building constructions in the developed countries that are projected to drive the market.

Increasing usage of steel in the building construction will lead to the market growth

In commercial and residential constructions, steel is also used as a building material in framing. The use of steel in construction activities is increasing because of its high tensile and compressive strength, low cost, and recyclable nature. With the rising demand for steel in building and construction activities, the use of intumescent coatings is also expected to increase.

In developed countries, stringent government regulations pertaining to safety from fire are a major factor driving the cellulosic fire protection intumescent coatings market for steel framework. The international building standards and codes, coupled with the growing preference for the construction of green buildings in developed countries, have supported the growth of the market. In countries such as EU-5, and Nordic Countries, the demand for eco-friendly, low-VOC, and sustainable products are gaining traction, resulting in increasing demand for waterborne paints and coatings over solvent-borne coatings.

